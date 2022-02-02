Julia Fox responds after being accused of 'copying' Kim Kardashian's look

Responding to claims that she is copying Kim's style since dating Kanye West, Julia Fox has clapped back to those who think she is a fashion thief

Julia Fox has clapped back at claims that she is 'copying Kim Kardashian's style' after users online noticed that the two have previously worn the same style of clothes on more than one occasion.

The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress responded to a comment that showed the star wearing the blue chest mold that looked identical to the Black chest mold seen on Kim in her KKW Fragrance post, saying:

"FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel".

Fans also spotted Julia wearing a head scarf very similar to one Kim wore years back for a photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox sporting the same headwrap. Picture: Getty

Last month (Jan 7), Julia confirmed her relationship with the rapper in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together whilst expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play" she explained.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined".

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

Rumours of the two first linking up started back in December 2021. According to reports, Julia and Kanye first met on New Year’s Eve at a surprise performance he was doing in Miami.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage ASAP, asking for it to be fast-tracked, opting to become legally single. They share four kids together.

This came after Kim confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.