Julia Fox starred in a Travis Scott music video three years before dating Kanye West

The actress shared a throwback clip of her starring as Travis Scott's love interest in 2019 music video.

Kanye West's new flame Julia Fox has shared a throwback clip of herself in a fellow rapper's music video.

The 32-year-old actress, who made her debut in 2019 film Uncut Gems, has a newfound romance with Ye.

The pair have been spotted at Paris Fashion Week, on dates in New York City and hanging out with celebrity friends Madonna and Floyd Mayweather.

Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. Picture: Getty

It seems like Fox is well-connected in the entertainment Industry, as the star shared a clip of herself in Travis Scott's music video.

The actress stars as the female lead in the 'Goosebumps' rapper's music video. See video here

The video Fox posted was ‘Jackboys’ which was released in December 2019 – which happens to be three years before she started dating Ye.

Julia Fox reminisces on the time she starred in Travis Scott's 2019 music video 'Jackboys'. Picture: Instagram

In the music video clip, Fox plays Scott's love interest, and she seems angered in the car as screams for him to “pull over.”

Scott looks stressed as police have stopped him whilst driving his cactus jack branded car, in the clip.

Julia Fox plays Travis Scott's love interest in his 2019 music video. Picture: YouTube

Just a few months before the music video was released, reports revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has broken up.

In October 2019, TMZ reported that the beauty mogul and rapper had broken up "for now".

The publication said the couple was trying to make things work for a little bit, but decided to break up a few weeks ago.

Not to mention the awkward connection Kanye has with Kylie, as she is the sister of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Travis Scott has actress Julia Fox star as the female lead in his music video for 'Jackboys'. Picture: YouTube

Last month, Fox shut down critics who accuse her of only dating Kanye for fame, publicity and money.

The actress appeared on the ‘Forbidden Fruits’ podcast, where she slammed the claims. She stated “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care.'

She continued: 'People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’

'Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real. Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me.”

Fox also clapped back at claims she's copying Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashians fashion looks.

The actress responded to a comment that showed the star wearing the blue chest mold that looked like the Black chest mold seen on Kim in her KKW Fragrance post.

Fox reposted a photo of a report supporting the claims and wrote: "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel".

Kim Kardashian seems unfazed by the comparisons of her and Fox, nor Fox's relationship with Ye. The reality TV star is happily in a relationship with American comedian Pete Davidson.