Julia Fox claims she "lost 15lb" during her relationship with Kanye West

The Uncut Gems actress also dubbed the rapper 'the ultimate stunt queen', despite claiming to not be worried about him revealing the intimate parts of their romance

Julia Fox is finally speaking out about her short-lived romance with Kanye West for the first time. In an interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old actress spoke out about the criticism for the internet about dating the rapper.

"It's not real. It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1,000 percent me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

Ending their relationship on Valentines Day, she suggests that their busy schedules played a factor in their breakup, claiming to have lost major weight during this time.

"I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month" she said.

When asked if they were exclusive, she claims: "I don't think so. I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real".

The two who first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' at his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.

She later confirmed their romance in in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together, expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.

After the two were seen parting with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather, she coined the term 'July' for them both at Paris Fashion Week – three weeks after dating.

Before the end of the interview, she dubs the DONDA 2 rapper "the ultimate stunt queen", saying that she's not worried about him expose any specifics of their relationship.

"I don't think that he would want to open that door with me," she said. "If you come for me, I'm going to come for you. And I'm really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don't think he would be dumb enough to do that" she says.