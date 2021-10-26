Floyd Mayweather rejects teen male fan photo request over painted nails

A video has gone viral of the boxer turning down a male fan's photo request because he has his nails painted.

Floyd Mayweather has been trending after a video circulating on social media shows him turning down a male fan because he had his nails painted.

According to viral video obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old retired professional boxer is seen rejecting a male fan who asked him for a photo due to his nails being painted.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is an American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer. Picture: Getty

On Saturday night (Oct 23) Mayweather attended the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center.

While the rapper walked through the crowd, fans seized their opportunity to get a photo with the legendary boxer.

However, one male fan in particular did not manage to get a flick with Mayweather, as the boxer realised he has painted nails.

In the clip, Mayweather can be heard telling the teenage: ‘You want to take a picture, you’ve got painted nails, you can’t… I don’t take pictures with guys with painted nails.’

so apparently floyd mayweather didn't take a picture with a fan cause painted nails?? umm...why does it matter that his nails were painted?? — dj discontent 🦋🪐 (@rosssara27) October 25, 2021

Mayweather’s bodyguard then firmly tells the teenager to "‘back up" before nudging him to the side as the boxer walked away.

The fan, who managed to capture the moment on video, walked away from the scene and said: ‘Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bruh, really?!’

Many fans called Floyd out on social media for being homophobic. It is not the first time the boxer has come under fire for homophobia.

In 2017, Mayweather called Conor McGregor a “f*ggot” at a press conference in London.

The boxer later apologised for the homophobic slur and said he has “nothing against gays or lesbians at all". He also claimed that McGregor had called him a “monkey” off-mic.

Floyd Mayweather refused to take a picture with guy because he had painted nails. The fragile masculinity of it all… — 5 Miles to Messy (@AshleyShyMiller) October 25, 2021

"I apologized, but him calling us monkeys, you have to realize, we went through years and years of up and down," he said at the time. "Black Americans went through a lot. But I'm a strong individual.”

