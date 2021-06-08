Logan Paul responds to claims he was 'knocked out by Floyd Mayweather' during their fight

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has spoken out on claims that he was knocked out by Floyd Mayweather during their exhibition fight at Miami's Hard Rock stadium on Sunday.

Logan Paul has responded to claims that he got knocked out by his opponent, Floyd Mayweather, during their exhibition fight in Miami on Sunday (Jun 6).

The day after the fight, Paul, 26, took to his Instagram story to shut down claims that he got knocked out by the undefeated boxing champ, but was held up by him to carry through the full 8-rounds.

Floyd Mayweather exchanges blows with Logan Paul during their exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021. Picture: Getty

The video clip circulating online shows Paul on his way down after a hefty blow from Mayweather, but Mayweather hugs Paul and the pair continue to fight.

However, Paul has vehemently denied the accusations and insisted never once was he in any danger of being stopped.

In an Instagram video, Paul began: "Morning after the fight, not too shabby for fighting the best."

"Yo, I'm seeing this narrative going around that there's one part of the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of leaned on him a little bit and it looks like I kinda went limp."

"And people are trying to spin it and say he knocked me out and caught me and kept me up to keep the fight going till the eighth round" Paul added.

Logan Paul shares photo of his face following his fight with Floyd Mayweather. Picture: Instagram/@loganpaul

Addressing the claims, Paul said: "Shut the f*** up, like just shut the f*** up, like stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in.

"There's a couple photos, I got f***ed up on a couple of shots I didn't know my face could make that shape."

He continued: "But never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously got knocked out, he didn't hold me up, he tried to take me out and he couldn't it was great."

The fight saw Mayweather, 44, return to ring for the first time since 2018, when he beat featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in one round.

Floyd Mayweather reveals he was impressed with Logan Paul's boxing skills. Picture: Getty

Paul, 26, on the other hand had only professionally boxed before, both against YouTube rival KSI, 27.

The first was a white collar bout in 2018 which ended in a draw, but Paul lost the rematch the next year as they turned pro.