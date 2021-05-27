What is Logan Paul's net worth in 2021?
The YouTube star is known for internet fame and fortune but how much is he now worth?
Logan Paul is a 26 year old YouTube star, who is well known for his scandalous stunts and drama filled viral videos.
Presently, he is hitting the headlines for his controversial upcoming fight with superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather.
This isn't Paul's first famous fight, the star also entered the ring with Youtuber KSI in 2019, a moment that created a worldwide frenzy.
But how much is this headline hitting Youtuber now worth?
The stars internet success has translated into wealth, with his 22.9 million subscribers earning him a net worth of $19 million, according to the Wealthy Gorilla. A lot of his wealth comes from his YouTube revenue and advertising sponsors.
As well as this, the star successfully sells merchandise alongside his equally famous brother - Jake Paul, who has created controversy for his drama with boxer Tommy Fury.
Has Logan Paul always been famous?
Logan was born in Westlake Ohio to parents Pam Stepnick and Greg Paul and has one sibling, Jake Paul.
He appears to have had a regular childhood, completing his education at the Westlake High School in Ohio.
Whilst the YouTuber did attend Ohio University, majoring in industrial engineering he dropped out to pursue his passions, filming and entertainment - which has landed him a successful career.
Following his departure from university in 2014, he moved to LA and the same year was quoted telling Business Insider: "I want to be the biggest entertainer in the world".
The same year, Paul was voted '10th most influential person on Vine'.
How did his career begin?
The star is said to have began creating videos from as young as 10 years old, according to Wealthy Gorilla.
Logan Paul's career started to take off with his successful career on Vine but the apps closure led to him starting his Youtube channel 'TheOfficialLoganPaul' in 2013.
Following this, in 2015, he created the 'Logan Paul Vlogs' channel which has been the pillar of his success.
As well as this, Paul has also had an acting debut - with appearances in multiple TV series, such as Stitchers, and Law & Order. The star has also featured in films, such as The Space Between us (2017) and Valley Girl (2020).
What does he spend his money on?
The stars instagram is a display of his wealth, showcasing everything from $2,000,000 worth of Pokemon cards to private jets and helicopters.
However, the page also displays the Youtubers generosity. One post even shows two Tesla's that he gifted to followers.
As well as this, Paul is said to live in a $7 Million mansion in LA and also has a vast watch collection - including an RM-11 Felipe Massa priced at $130,000.
Logan is also said to be a car lover, with a host of expensive vehicles such as a $100,000 Mercedes G-Class 4x4.
However 'Ginger' the stars $10,000 Tibetan Mastiff is said to be the most prized of his possessions.