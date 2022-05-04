Kim Kardashian drops hint at Pete Davidson marriage amid Kanye West divorce

In the teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV queen expressed that she wouldn't mind giving marriage another chance adding "fourth time's a charm!"

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she would be interested in getting married again after declaring that 'she believes in love' in the new episode of The Kardashians.

Speaking with her mum Kris Jenner, Simon Huck and Phil Riportella about Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker, the SKIMS co-founder revealed that she hopes she'll get married one more time.

"I believe in love. That's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me" declared before adding, "fourth time's a charm!".

As the conversation continued, Kris and Kim speculated on when Kourtney and Travis will tie the knot with Jenner adding "I don't think they're going to wait too long to get married. If I was to guess, they're going to fast track".

Kim Kardashian admitting she hopes she gets married one last time on The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians

Prior to dating Pete Davidson, Kim has been married and divorced three times. Kim and Pete have been friends for years and started dating after her skit on Saturday Night Live that saw the two kiss onscreen.

In 2000, Kim eloped with music producer Damon Thomas. He filed for divorce three years later, with Kardashian citing their separation on physical and emotional abuse on his end, claiming she was high when they got married.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

She then married NBA star Kris Humphries in May 2011, which lasted 72 days before she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Kim's former publicist Jonathan Jaxson claimed the marriage was staged to generate money.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian attend Duane McLaughlin's "Ready To Live" album release party at Utopia III on September 10, 2011 in New York City. Picture: Getty

After her divorce from Humphries in June 2013, she then began dating Kanye West in April 2012, later tying the knot with him in May 2014. The two have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

Back in February 2021, she filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' stating that she no longer wants to be married to him asking for an immediate termination of her marriage.