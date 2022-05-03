Kim Kardashian criticised after admitting she “lost 16lbs” to fit in Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress

The reality TV star has been criticised for 'promoting unhealthy body standards' as she admits she went on a crash diet to lose weight, in order to fit in the Met Gala dress.

Kim Kardashian has been slammed for 'promoting extremely unhealthy body standards' as she admitted she went on a crash diet to lose 16lbs to fit in a dress for the Met Gala 2022.

At the annual prestigious event on Monday (May 2), the 41-year-old reality star stunned as she wore an iconic dress, which was worn by Marilyn Monroe to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim Kardashian pairs iconic Marilyn Monroe dress with a white fur shrug at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty

While many fans are divided on whether Kim did the dress justice, other fans have criticised the star following her comments about losing weight to fit into the tiny gown.

The SKIMS founder found it hard to get her hands on the exclusive dress - her team having taken multiple trips to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums and having to hire more security for the lavish dress.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art . Picture: Getty

However, fans were most shocked when Kardashian, 41, told BFF and Vogue guest host La La Anthony that she lost a whopping 16 pounds in just three weeks so she could fit into the dress.

“It was like preparing for a role,” Kardashian, who bleached her hair platinum blonde and paired the dress with a white fur shrug, said of her tribute to Monroe.

Kim Kardashian: "I had to lose 16 lbs down to date to be able to fit this, it was such a challenge" wow 🤯#MetGala pic.twitter.com/ariuekzb9H — Ferchu Pérez 🇮🇨🥭 (@ferchuperezz) May 3, 2022

She said she thought she would fit into Marilyn's dress as 'I always thought she was extremely curvy.'

'I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.’

Further speaking about how she lost weight, Kim explained: 'I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict.'

Fans criticised the star for promoting unhealthy weight loss on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: i’m gonna say it and no one can change my mind: f***k kim kardashian for deciding she NEEDED to wear a historical dress & then publicizing her extremely unhealthy weight loss to achieve that."

"the kardashians are already responsible for so many unhealthy beauty standards." the user added.

Pete Davidson walked the red carpet with girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty

Another user wrote: "Plain stupid and dangerous. Any extreme weight loss in a short amount of time puts stress on the body." while another added: "The fact that Kim Kardashian spent weeks losing weight just to fit into a dress is why women have body dysphoria."

@KimKardashian Please think about the influence of what you say. Discussing dangerous and extreme weight loss is inappropriate and harmful, do better. #MetGala — hayley (@h_millzzz) May 3, 2022

miss kim kardashian out here promoting losing weight to fit in clothes… bestie stop #MetGala — katie🧣 (taylor’s version) (@sunflowervol36) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian stating the way she forced herself to lose weight in a short amount of time to fit into Marilyn’s dress concerns me. I’m not blaming her, but I don’t want people to be influenced to do the same. — Denzel Alexander (@denzeljalexande) May 3, 2022

Kim also revealed that the Ripley’s team “didn’t believe” she could do it, but the “challenge” motivated her to stick to it. This is not the first time the social media sensation has sacrificed for the Met.

In 2019, Kim took breathing lessons in order to wear a waist-cinching corset underneath a Thierry Mugler dress for the “Camp”-themed ball. She was unable to sit or use the restroom for the entire night.

While Kim struggled to walk up the stairs in the dress, appeared to struggle with climbing the steps — she was assited by boyfriend Pete Davidson, who wore Dior Men to the event.