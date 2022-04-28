Kim Kardashian breaks down after Kanye gets her ‘unreleased sex tape’ with Ray J

After getting the unreleased footage from Kanye in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim cried adding "He got me all of the sex tape back, I know he did this for me but he also did this for my kids"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian cried after her estranged Kanye West retrieved the hard drive and computer that contained unreleased footage of her second sex tape with Ray J.

Just hours before her appearance on SNL, the 41-year-old unzipping a suitcase in front of her friends that contained the hard drive the sex tape was on, saying "He [Kanye] got me all of the sex tape back".

Kim Kardashian West during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

Making his first appearance on the show since Kim filed for back in February 2021, the DONDA 2 rapper was seen waiting for Kim in her hotel room, waiting to hand her the retrieved footage.

When Kris Jenner walked in the room, she told him "I haven't seen you in forever", to which he replied "I had to go to L.A. and come back. I just traveled to get something for Kim".

Gathering her friends Shelli, Allison Azoff Statter and Tracy Romulus, the SKIMS co-founder told them "So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I wanna show you guys what he got me".

After unzipping the bag, she added "He got me the computer it was on, the hard drive and met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me" before bursting into tears.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian head out of their hotel on October 09, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids" she stated in her onscreen confessional.

"I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I'm just so emotional because of it and it just means a lot to me".

Thanking Kanye for getting the tape, Kris mentioned that 'it probably took, 'a big fat huge check, so we're all very grateful' to which he responded "oh, definitely not no check. We're not getting extorted ever again".

"I know how much it meant to her [Kim] and how hard she's been trying to do that for years and years" Kris added.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California in 2006. Picture: Getty

Later on, Kim revealed that she watched the footage, claiming "it was just footage of us [Me & Ray J] at a restaurant, at a night club, nothing sexual, nothing weird" she claimed.

"And so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the bar, right before like everything".

Back in January, the 44-year-old rapper revealed whilst speaking with Hollywood Unlocked that he 'secured the tape' and 'returned it back to her', saying:

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye. I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning". Kim originally denied claims of a second tape existing.