Kim Kardashian responds to fans accusing her of Photoshopping out her belly button

The 41-year-old reality start clapped back at the media for accusing her of photoshopping her belly button saying "Come on guys, seriously, this is so dumb!"

Kim Kardashian has shut down rumours that she heavily photoshopped out her belly button on her IG stories, after fans called her out for removing her navel in two new pictures she recently posted.

Sharing a screenshot from Page Six's article about her photoshop fail, the SKIMS co-founder replied saying:

"Come on guys. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???? Belly button insecurities?!".

Kim Kardashian addressing rumours that she photoshopped out her belly button . Picture: Instagram

Continuing on, she added: "Well…why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!".

On Monday (April 25), fans of the reality TV queen called her out for the major belly button photoshop fail, with users quickly criticising her for editing her photos once again.

Kim Kardashian addressing rumours that she photoshopped out her belly button on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

One user wrote: "Not only can’t people use critical thinking skills, they certainly don’t possess observational skills. These ladies are lovely, but if you think for a second these aren’t photoshopped (or anything else to mimic perfection), then, the photographic anomalies are obvious! (K’s hip.)".

Another one commented: "Does anyone else thinks this looks hella edited?".

A third person added: "You can see where you photoshopped your waist Kim".

The mum-of-four was accused earlier this month of extensively photoshopping Tyra Banks' figure in the new SKIMS campaign.

One person shared a side-by-side image of what appears to be a regular Tyra Banks and the altered Tyra Banks, and the legendary supermodel featured in a weird photoshop edit.