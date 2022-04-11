Kim Kardashian contacting lawyers to block Ray J from 'leaking raunchy recordings'

The reality TV queen is stopping any recordings from her past sex tapes with her ex Ray J from being released after rumours of a second tape surfaced

Kim Kardashian is allegedly blocking Ray J from leaking any raunchy recordings from their sex tape, after it was reported that there was a second tape of the two being shipped around.

According to a source close to Kim, "She knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate. She told lawyers 'Over my dead body is this happening again'".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian attend Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2006 Collection at Library Bar on March 22, 2006. Picture: Getty

At the beginning of the year (January 25), Kim's estranged husband Kanye West revealed that he secured the alleged unreleased second sex tape from Ray J, after buying it from him.

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye" the DONDA rapper claimed.

"I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity".

Kanye West speaking to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked about controlling his own narrative and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Hollywood Unlocked/YouTube

The next day, Kim dismissed Yé's claims, releasing her own statement on the alleged second tape saying:

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform".

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip" the statement continued.

At the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 20th season reunion last June, the 41-year-old admitted that she nor her family would have been as successful as they are if it was not the publicity of the tape.

The Kardashians at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018. Picture: Getty

"Looking back, probably not" she told the shows host Andy Cohen. The entire Kardashian family became famous in 2007 after the original sex tape she filmed in 2002 with Ray got leaked onto a public domain.