Kim Kardashian contacting lawyers to block Ray J from 'leaking raunchy recordings'
11 April 2022, 11:35
The reality TV queen is stopping any recordings from her past sex tapes with her ex Ray J from being released after rumours of a second tape surfaced
Kim Kardashian is allegedly blocking Ray J from leaking any raunchy recordings from their sex tape, after it was reported that there was a second tape of the two being shipped around.
According to a source close to Kim, "She knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate. She told lawyers 'Over my dead body is this happening again'".
At the beginning of the year (January 25), Kim's estranged husband Kanye West revealed that he secured the alleged unreleased second sex tape from Ray J, after buying it from him.
"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye" the DONDA rapper claimed.
"I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity".
The next day, Kim dismissed Yé's claims, releasing her own statement on the alleged second tape saying:
"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform".
"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip" the statement continued.
At the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 20th season reunion last June, the 41-year-old admitted that she nor her family would have been as successful as they are if it was not the publicity of the tape.
"Looking back, probably not" she told the shows host Andy Cohen. The entire Kardashian family became famous in 2007 after the original sex tape she filmed in 2002 with Ray got leaked onto a public domain.