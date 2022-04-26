Kris Jenner slammed over 'disgusting' behaviour towards driver on The Kardashians

Kris Jenner is being called out by fans of The Kardashians after she was rude towards the driver on the new episode of their show.

In the one scene, Kris and Khloe are seen in a car talking whilst Kris is on the phone to Travis Barker about Kourtney's surprise engagement when she asks the driver to leave the car so she could take in private.

Kris Jenner shouting at the driver in the latest episode of The Kardashians
Kris Jenner shouting at the driver in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Picture: DisneyPlus

"Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something real quick" she asks, before getting annoyed and yelling "close the trunk!".

Khloe then quickly corrected Kris by saying "You're yelling at a f**king guy…". Khloe then kindly asked the driver, "Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much" before turning to Kris and saying "It's not what you say, it's how you say it".

Fans quickly reacted to the clip, calling Kris out for her behaviour.

One person wrote: "Too bad the driver didn’t tell her to leave HIS car after she was that rude. I would have in a second. Her entitlement is ridiculous. She takes a dump just like everyone else..but she likes to dump on people she deems her 'servants'.

Another person commented: "kris jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show pissed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! she acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner, at least khloe treated him right like a respectful person"

