Travis Barker claps back at troll complaining about Kourtney Kardashian PDA

The Blink-182 drummer defended his PDA sessions with Kourtney after a user attacked their relationship in his Instagram comment section

Travis Barker has responded to an online troll who mocked his PDA session with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, days after the first airing of the new Kardashian show on HULU.

After a user took to his comments typing "No kardashian finger up the a**?, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore... slacking", the musician hit back saying:

"Still got the finger up the a**, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée 🖕".

Posting a selfie of himself working out whilst promoting his wellness brand Barker Wellness, Barker couldn't help but defend his relationship with Kourtney, especially after they were slammed by many online following their tongue kissing session at the Grammys.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Last week, it was revealed that the Kardashian-Barker impromptu wedding was a fake stunt for her new reality show The Kardashians on Hulu.

It was reported that the two tied the knot on Sunday 4th, shortly Barker performed onstage at the 2022 Grammy awards, visiting a wedding chapel at around 1.30am before getting married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"It’s a stunt straight out of Kris Jenner’s playbook" a source told Heat Magazine. "Kourtney and Travis are relieved to have done it since it takes the pressure of them ahead of a bigger ceremony in the summer or autumn".

In a recent appearance with her family on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney said that the wedding was the finest night of her life, before quickly adding that she didn't even remember it.

"It actually would have been real if they would have given us a licence at 2am. We asked multiple times, are you sure there’s nothing we can do? So yeah, we just did it anyways" she told the interviewer. "It was really, really fun/I don’t remember. It was like the best night of my life that I don’t remember".

Kourtney cleared things up about their fake marriage by posting snaps from the night on her IG with the caption:

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect".

In September 2021, Kardashian and Barker made their romance official, and one month later, they got engaged.

After admirers observed her bulge while strolling the grammy red carpet yesterday, rumours of the reality star being pregnant began to surface.

Last week, it was reported that the couple are 'praying for a miracle' as they continue their IVF journey, to try and conceive and have their first child together.