Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are 'praying for a miracle' on IVF journey

The couple are reportedly 'praying for a miracle' as they continue IVF treatment, to try and get pregnant and have their first child together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly 'praying for a miracle' as they continue on their IVF journey, to try and conceive and have their first child together.

On Wednesday (Apr 13) a source told Us Weekly that '[Kourtney] feels like she's almost at the cut-off age of having kids, so this is almost like her last chance'.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the IVF process 'serious' as they want to have a child together. Picture: Getty

The 42-year-old reality TV star is currently undergoing IVF treatments to assist her in getting pregnant, which is a process the couple are taking 'seriously.'

IVF, stands for invitro fertilization – which is usually used by women or couples who are struggling to conceive naturally.

The treatment involves the retrieval of eggs from the ovaries, which are then fertilized by sperm in a lab, and then get transferred into the uterus.

Travis, 46, 'is fully supporting [Kourtney] every step of the way' and the process has only made the 'very close' couple more close, the source told the publication.

'The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other.'Kourtney would 'love' to have a baby with Travis 'especially since they're going to get married and will soon officially be husband and wife,' the insider added.

Kourtney will be sharing some of the process on her 'incredibly special' experience with IVF on her family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, April 14.

'Her relationship with Travis was filmed so it was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey,' the source continued.

'They're very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together.' the source added.

Kourtney and ex boyfriend Scott Disick have three children together - Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - and the insider insisted that the star just 'loves being pregnant.'

Travis also has two children; Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18, whom he shares with ex wife Shanna Moakler, 47. The couple's children are 'just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling'.

Travis' teens Landon and Alabama are said to 'just want their father to be happy' and have already formed 'close' bonds with Kourtney's kids. '[They] fully support whatever makes him happy,' the source added.

The POOSH founder recently spoke about her fertility struggles during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. 'It's a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it' she told the publication.

Last month, a trailer for the famillies new Hulu shoow, showed Kourtney in the process of possibly conceiving with Barker as the couple visited a specialist.

Kourtney also claimed last month that IVF medication 'put her into menopause', which caused her to gain weight due to estrogen levels in her body were fluctuating.