Kourtney Kardashian blasts Scott's 'despicable' leaked DM to ex-boyfriend over Travis photos

The reality TV star revealed how she reacted to Scott Disick's leaked messages to her ex, Younes Bendjima – which were about her and Travis' PDA photos.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the time Scott Disick said 'despicable' comments on her PDA with fiancé Travis Barker to her other ex.

In a clip from the upcoming premiere episode of The Kardashians, which will air on Thursday, the reality star reacts to Scott's comments about her and Travis, after the her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima exposed the messages.

Younes Bendjima (L) and Kourtney Kardashian dated on and off from 2016 to early 2020. Younes leaked the DM from Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. Picture: Getty

In the upcoming episode, Kourtney reveals that Scott has always 'got away with bad behaviour' due to his ties to the famiily, but it's 'not going to continue'.

Kourtney revealed that she contacted Younes after he leaked the messages with Scott on his Instagram Stories.l

The 42-year-old reality TV star says: 'When I was in Italy with Travis [Barker] on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ''I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can't stand.''

'He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story. He was asking if he could apologise to Travis and then I wrote him saying this is ''despicable''.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are known for their PDA photos. Picture: Instagram/@KourtneyKardashian

The text continued to read: 'Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it.'

Kourtney continued reading out the message she sent, saying: 'Then I was like, ''That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend.''

Kourtney adds: 'For so many years Scott's always gotten away with bad behaviour and still been invited. I don't think that's going to continue.'

'Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don't want it to be negative,' she added.

'I will continue to live my life and pretend no one is watching,' she adds.'I know how much Travis and Kourtney love each other and that has to be hard for anyone to process, especially when everything's so public.'

Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima leaked a DM Scott Disick sent to him regarding Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA photos. Picture: Instagram/@YounesBendjima

Earlier in the episode, Khloe dished her thoughts on the situation, saying: 'I know how much Travis and Kourtney love each other and that has to be hard for anyone to process, especially when everything's so public.'

Back in August 2021, Scott infamously slammed photos of Kourtney and Travis making out in Italy in a DM he sent to Kourtney's ex Younes.

Scott sent Younes a photo of the couple kissing, with Kourtney straddling Travis and wrot: 'Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy'.

Bendjima, 28, responded back: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: I aint your bro.' and uploaded a screenshot of the DM on his IG.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex boyfriend, Scott Disick (R) sent a DM to her other ex about her new relationship with Travis Barker. Picture: Getty

Younes captioned the Instagram story: "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately".

Just days after Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021, an insider told Page Six that Scott was 'going crazy.'