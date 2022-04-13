Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding was 'a stunt for new show'

A source close to the couple alleges that their impromptu wedding was a fake storyline for The Kardashians new reality show, which debuts on Disney Plus this Friday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's shotgun Las Vegas wedding was reportedly a fake for the new Kardashian reality series, according to a insider close to the couple.

"It’s a stunt straight out of Kris Jenner’s playbook" the source told Heat Magazine. "Kourtney and Travis are relieved to have done it since it takes the pressure of them ahead of a bigger ceremony in the summer or autumn".

"Of course Kris [Kourtney’s mum and momager] will be ensuring it’s as extravagant as possible" they added.

Speaking about the wedding in a recent interview alongside her sisters and mum on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney claims the wedding was the best night, shortly adding that she didn't even remember it.

"It actually would have been real if they would have given us a licence at 2am. We asked multiple times, are you sure there’s nothing we can do? So yeah, we just did it anyways" she told the interviewer.

"It was really, really fun/I don’t remember. It was like the best night of my life that I don’t remember".

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

It was reported that the reality TV star and her Blink-182 fiancé tied the knot on Sunday 4th, shortly after the 2022 Grammy awards. The couple visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am, getting married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

After the news of the two marrying broke the internet, Kourtney cleared things up by sharing the snaps captioning the posts:

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect".

Kardashian and Barker made their relationship official in September 2021, getting engaged one month later.

Rumours of the reality star being pregnant began to circulate yesterday after her admirers noticed her bulge while strolling the grammy red carpet.