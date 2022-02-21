Kanye West slams Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble in since-deleted rant

Continuing his online rants, his latest victim was momager Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who Yé described as "godless"

Kanye West lashed out at Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble last weekend, posting a picture of him whilst referring to him as "godless" claiming that he's not a great person.

"God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway" he wrote.

"And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in".

He continued on to say: "He [Corey] became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself ‘a REAL n****’ He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party".

Kanye then went onto claim that the business executive had 'got my wife linked with the liberals in a big way', and said 'for some reason' he thought Gamble had worked for DuPont chemical company 'or some organisation in that pedigree'.

He also went onto praise momager Kris, whom he has described as being neutral in his divorce with Kim Kardashian, calling her a 'hero' typing:

"This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it".

On Saturday (Feb 18) media outlets reported that the DONDA rapper filed court documents opposing Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single.

Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February 2021, citing in the court documents that she no longer wants to be married and would like to remain legally single until things are official.

The two have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.