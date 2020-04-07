50 Cent drops thirsty comment on Power co-star LaLa Anthony's bikini selfie

7 April 2020, 10:57 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 11:05

50 Cent left a eye-emoji-filled comment on La La's bikini snap.
50 Cent left a eye-emoji-filled comment on La La's bikini snap. Picture: Getty

The actor and rapper is currently dating fitness model Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines.

Just like the rest of us, celebrities are trying to keep themselves occupied during quarantine and spending a lot more time on social media - which means, you guessed it, more thirst traps.

La La Anthony, who plays LaKeisha Grant in Power, is the latest famous face to partake, posting a photo of herself wearing a bikini while lying in a shallow pool.

"Yeah right...I wish," she captioned the snap alongside a location tag which read 'Quarantined.'

La La shared a racy snap of her lying in a swimming pool.
La La shared a racy snap of her lying in a swimming pool. Picture: @lala/Instagram

Hoards of fans and fellow celebs jumped in the comments section with compliments for the 38-year-old star, including her Power co-star 50 Cent, who left a eye-emoji-filled remark.

"La your boooty is out in the picture, is everything alright," wrote Fif, "quarantine is making me nuts. if i read another corona news story i’m gonna faint. LOL."

La La, clearly amused by the rapper's comment, replied with a reel of laughing face emojis and wrote "stop!"

50 Cent came through with the eyes emojis.
50 Cent came through with the eyes emojis. Picture: @lala/Instagram
La La urged her Power co-star to stop thirsting.
La La urged her Power co-star to stop thirsting. Picture: @lala/Instagram

50 Cent is currently dating fitness model and aspiring lawyer Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines. The pair have been romantically linked since late 2019.

Cuban and Fif have been spending quarantine together, with Cuban posting a video teasing her partner about sleeping on the couch after he dissed her cooking.

".. .. his a*s ain’t so tough behind the door !! Talking about “ i don’t wanna lay on the couch," she captioned the clip.

