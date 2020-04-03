50 Cent trolls R. Kelly with coronavirus meme over disgraced singer's sexual abuse claims

3 April 2020, 10:43 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 10:44

50 Cent shares savage R.Kelly coronavirus meme hinting at singers sexual abuse claims. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has shared an R.Kelly meme about coronavirus, while throwing shade at the singers sexual abuse cases.

50 Cent has been notoriously known to post some of the internet's best memes on his Instagram. This time around, the 44-year-old rapper has shared an R.Kelly coronavirus meme.

On Thursday (Apr 2) Fif took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a fake tweet headline from TMZ. The tweet jokingly suggests R. Kelly had contracted a spin-off version of COVID-19.

The headline of the screenshot of the fake TMZ report reads "BREAKING: R Kelly has tested positive for SHEWASNT-19" hinting at Kelly's sexual abuse cases.

Fif added his own comments in the caption."Damn boy, if it wasn’t for bad luck, you wouldn’t have luck," playfully throwing shade at Kelly's current predicament.

Kelly was arrested in Chicago in late February after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The R&B singer recieved 11 more counts of aggravated criminal assault of a minor in Chicago in May.

R Kelly appeared In a Chicago court back in September
R Kelly appeared In a Chicago court back in September. Picture: Getty

In July, Kelly was arrested in Chicago on a 13-count federal indictment on charges of enticement of a minor, obstruction of justice and child pornography charges.

R. Kelly has been working with his legal team to be granted an early release from prison due to coronavirus concerns.

Kelly's appeals have been unsuccessful to date. However, another artist, Tekashi 6ix9ine, was granted release due to coronavirus concerns.

