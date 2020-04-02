50 Cent reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine release news with Jim Jones "informant" claims

50 Cent throws shots at Jim Jones while reacting to Tekashi 6ix9ine prison release news. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has responded to reports Tekashi 6ix9ine will possibly be released from jail, while throwing shade at Jim Jones.

50 Cent has responded to news that Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be released from jail soon after appealing to the Bureau of Prisons.

The "FEFE" rapper is reportedly waiting for a signature from the Judge, who previously said that he is "inclined" to grant his release.

50 Cent took caught wind of the news and quickly responded on his Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot from an old video on his page, 50 Cent seemingly fired shots at Jim Jones.

The 44-year-old rapper captioned his post "Now individual 1 ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel, to super duper violate shorty"

"but the Feds never picked you up because you are doing your job Confidential informant," wrote 50 Cent.

Fans believes the post is aimed at Jim Jones due to the phone call that was played in court – where Mel Murda told the rapper that he would "super duper violate" 6ix9ine.

Jim Jones seemingly responded to 50 Cent on Instagram. Just like 50 Cent, Jones doesn't mention any names, but it's clear who he's referencing when he mentions the "so-called real ones" (50) and the "rats" (6ix9ine).

"Melly said he doin super fine You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real n***as go to jail," Jones captioned the post.

"Any n***a th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d**k so far down his throat lol 😂 pause."

The 23-year-old is due to be released from prison on 2 August, after being sentenced to 24 months behind bars, with five years of supervised release.

6ix9ine was arrested November 2018 and had faced 47 years in prison after admitting to joining the Nine Trey Bloods gang which he contributed to financially.