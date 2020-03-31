50 Cent proves Drake's son looks identical to his grandmother in new side-by-side photos

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted to Drake debuting his son Adonis on his Instagram for the first time ever.

50 Cent has reacted to the shocking moment which caught the whole world by surprise – Drake posting photos of his son Adonis for the first time ever.

The entire world is taking in this moment at the same time after Drake finally allowed us into his world, sharing the first-ever photos of his son Adonis.

The 33-year-old rapper's post showed his adorable 2-year-old son. Many fans were shocked by the appearance of Adonis as he has bright blonde curly hair and blue eyes.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux, the kid's mother, are both dark-haired. However, many people have pointed out that Adonis looks like Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

On the same day Drizzy shared the photos, 50 Cent reposted them, chiming in on the adorable photos.

The 44-year-old rapper captioned the photos "Drake had his mom a grand baby for real, her genes are strong. 😏i bet she is so happy he looks like her."

Many fans chimed in in the comment section agreeing with 50 Cent. One fane wrote "Bro that’s her baby", while another wrote " thought the same thing, identical".

