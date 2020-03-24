50 Cent shares warning to rappers about using gang-related lyrics

24 March 2020, 11:50

50 Cent reminded rappers that their gangster lyrics could one day be used against them in court.

With rappers like Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly seeing their lyrics used as part of their legal battles recently, 50 Cent has decided to share a reminder for any rappers thinking of using gang-related lyrics in future songs.

As a Hip Hop legend himself, 50 has often used both gang-related and violent lyrics in his rap songs and the 'In Da Club' rapper quoted one of his songs when sharing a reminder to his fellow rappers.

Taking to Instagram 50 Cent said, 'i told you in 03 /i do what i gotta do/ i don’t care if i get caught/the DA can play this mother f***ing tape in court/i’ll kill you HEAT. (This is not new) if you say crazy shit on these records they are gonna use it. if you in a gang on the song then you in the gang when the indictment come fool. LOL'.

Using the famous lyrics from classic track 'Heat' taken from his iconic debut album 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin', 50 Cent's light-hearted words actually act as a stark reminder that rap lyrics are often used to convict rappers of crimes.

In Tekashi 6ix9ine's case, his songs were played out in court to support statements he made about being a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, a group he would later help to bring down by cooperating with the police.

In Britain, UK Drill lyrics about crimes and gangs taunting rivals through their songs have regularly made headlines and seen music videos and tracks removed from platforms including YouTube.

So far no rapper has been convicted of a crime based on their lyrics alone, but 50 Cent's message is clear - "if you in a gang on the song then you in the gang when the indictment come fool".

