50 Cent confirms Power spin-off shows are temporarily delayed: “I had to do it”

50 Cent reacts to Power spin-off's being put on hold on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Power executive producer 50 Cent has revealed that the American drama-series spin-off shows are being "delayed" on Instagram.

50 Cent was not happy to announce that production on two of his Power spinoff series has been put on hold.

The American-Drama series spin-offs; Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan's production has been halted due to the rapidly spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

Starz - the network responsible for the production of the show, made the decision after it was understood that New York State officially hosts the largest number of cases of coronavirus in the United States.

The location of the filming in New York having an increased amount of Covid-19 cases alarmed the production team, ultimately bringing them to make the decision.

As one of the drama series creators and executive producers, 50 Cent was saddened by the decision and took to Instagram to express it.

On Sunday (Mar 16) 50 Cent posted a screenshot of the Deadline article which revealed production "pulled the plug" on the Power spin-off's due to Coronavirus.

Fif captioned the screenshot, writing "I had to do it we were the last production still working," he wrote. "F*ck."

While it hasn't officially been confirmed that Power were actually the very last ones to pull the plug on production, the series the Power are taking precaution of many other TV and Film companies.

The decision was put into action on Friday (Mar 13th) with no available recommencement date at this time.

