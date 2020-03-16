50 Cent confirms Power spin-off shows are temporarily delayed: “I had to do it”

16 March 2020, 11:43

50 Cent reacts to Power spin-off's being put on hold on Instagram
50 Cent reacts to Power spin-off's being put on hold on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Power executive producer 50 Cent has revealed that the American drama-series spin-off shows are being "delayed" on Instagram.

50 Cent was not happy to announce that production on two of his Power spinoff series has been put on hold.

50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance

The American-Drama series spin-offs; Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan's production has been halted due to the rapidly spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

Starz - the network responsible for the production of the show, made the decision after it was understood that New York State officially hosts the largest number of cases of coronavirus in the United States.

The location of the filming in New York having an increased amount of Covid-19 cases alarmed the production team, ultimately bringing them to make the decision.

As one of the drama series creators and executive producers, 50 Cent was saddened by the decision and took to Instagram to express it.

On Sunday (Mar 16) 50 Cent posted a screenshot of the Deadline article which revealed production "pulled the plug" on the Power spin-off's due to Coronavirus.

Fif captioned the screenshot, writing "I had to do it we were the last production still working," he wrote. "F*ck."

While it hasn't officially been confirmed that Power were actually the very last ones to pull the plug on production, the series the Power are taking precaution of many other TV and Film companies.

The decision was put into action on Friday (Mar 13th) with no available recommencement date at this time.

What do you think ? Let us know @CapitalXTRA Twitter.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent & Power News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent roasted Bow Wow for falling over on stage.

50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance
50 Cent and Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey after she takes a tumble on stage

50 Cent & Snoop Dogg troll Oprah Winfrey’s "awkward" on-stage fall after video goes viral
50 Cent slammed after posting "insensitive" meme

50 Cent slammed over "insensitive" meme about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, 12, and R. Kelly
50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day meme

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme
Power drop spin-off trailer for new series

50 Cent confirms new Power spin-off shows amid controversial season six finale

More News

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "chasing" ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian accused of "chasing" ex Tristan Thompson with racy Beyoncé meme
Skai Jackson exposes "creepy grown men" for sending her inappropriate DMs

Skai Jackson, 17, exposes inappropriate DMs from "creepy grown men"
Machine Gun Kelly throws shade at "G.O.A.T" Eminem on his new track

Machine Gun Kelly reignites Eminem beef after claiming he “killed a G.O.A.T” in new song lyrics

Eminem

Kodak Black could fade up to seven years in prison.

Kodak Black facing additional years in jail after pleading guilty to gun possession
Snoop Dogg posted an old photo of his old friend Tupac.

Snoop Dogg shares throwback photo of Tupac as a teenager in nostalgic post

Snoop Dogg