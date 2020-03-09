50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance

50 Cent roasted Bow Wow for falling over on stage. Picture: Getty

Bow Wow took a tumble during a performance on the Millennium Tour.

50 Cent has taken aim at Bow Wow after the 'Like You' rapper took a fall on stage.

Fif trolled Bow by posting a video clip of the incident on Instagram, showing the 33-year-old fall down a stage door during a recent stop on the Millennium Tour.

Bow, real name Shad Moss, can be seen hyping up the crowd before taking a step back and accidentally falling down a hole in the stage floor, disappearing from sight.

"Damn it man, BOW WOW can’t come to TYCOON falling off the stage and s**t. NAH stay home," he captioned the clip.

Bow Wow soon chimed in and blamed the incident on alcohol, writing, "Thats what happens when u drink that f**king branson cognac before the concert. Thanks fif! Im never drinking that s**t again."

Earlier this month, 50 Cent teamed up with Snoop Dogg to troll Oprah Winfrey after she took a nasty fall while she was speaking at The Forum in Inglewood, California on her 2020 Vision Tour.

50 Cent uploaded the video and captioned it, "What the f*ck happen here, Michael Jackson's ghost trip her". Snoop Dogg commented, "Micheal and kobe blew a gust of wind 💨 balance 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️" under the post.