Kim Kardashian fans think they've spotted another major photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian has been accused of having another photoshop fail after her fans pointed out that her belly button was missing in her most pics on Instagram.

The 41-year-old posted three snaps on her feed of her chilling her pool, with her arms raised over her head whilst she wore her own clothing brand, captioning the post "Sunday in my @skims".

After posting the images, fans quickly noticed that her stomach looked extra long and there was no belly button present, with one person wrote: "You can see where you photoshopped your waist".

Kim Kardashian posing by the pool in her latest Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Another one commented: "Not only can’t people use critical thinking skills, they certainly don’t possess observational skills. These ladies are lovely, but if you think for a second these aren’t photoshopped (or anything else to mimic perfection), then, the photographic anomalies are obvious! (K’s hip.)".

A third person said: "Does anyone else thinks this looks hella edited".

Earlier this month, the mum-of-four was accused of heavily photoshopping Tyra Banks' body in the latest SKIMS campaign.

The iconic supermodel appeared in a bizarre photoshop edit with one user sharing a side-by-side image of what appears to be a normal Tyra Banks and the photoshopped Tyra Banks.

I recently started following @problematicfame on Instagram & it should be a follow for everyone. It is INSANE the amount of photoshopping that happens and it's nice to see it called out. Today's covers how @tyrabanks was edited to look like @KimKardashian for the @skims release. pic.twitter.com/P5BeQA5GTw — Maureen Alley (@MaureenAlley) April 4, 2022

"I recently started following @problematicfame on Instagram & it should be a follow for everyone. It is INSANE the amount of photoshopping that happens and it's nice to see it called out. Today's covers how @tyrabanks was edited to look like @KimKardashian for the @skims release".

Fans took to Twitter to call Kim and the SKIMS brand out, saying "These pics are stunning but Tyra looked so gorgeous naturally and this editing is so bizarre and unnecessary?".

And seeing it against not-so exaggerated bodies is jarring to the eye. — N n e k a (@lipSH0CK) April 6, 2022

The amount of photoshop done to this just surprises and disappoints me at the same fking time. This is the fking reason why the world has body shaming issues. You are setting unrealistic standards through your campaign and you are not even bothered about it. F*ck this. — Aprajita Vaid (@heavysleeper3) April 6, 2022