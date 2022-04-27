Khloe Kardashian accidentally leaks audio of Kris Jenner discussing Blac Chyna court battle

Fans of the reality star quickly overheard Kris talking about the multi-million dollar trial on Khloe's recent IG story

Khloe Kardashian may have accidentally leaked audio of her momager Kris Jenner talking about their ongoing court battle against Blac Chyna, who is suing the famous family for $100 million dollars.

Khloé Kardashian posing in her Instagram story whilst Kris Jenner is in the back talking about the trial. Picture: Instagram

The Good American designer was seen posing in a car with her four-year-old daughter True when Kris can be heard in the back saying "I don't know how many there are, and then he can have them at the house when we get back from court".

The story, which has now been deleted, caught the attention of her fans who quickly pointed it out.

Blac Chyna is suing the famous family for $100 million in economic damages after she claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie conspired against her to cancel the second season of reality show Rob & Chyna.

Not only is Chyna filing charges against the women in the family but also her ex Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment.

On Monday (25 April), Kylie took to the stand for the first time, claiming that Chyna attempted to kill their brother Rob Kardashian, as well as send her threatening text messages during her three-year relationship with Tyga.

"He used the words ‘She was trying to kill me'. I assumed that was a death struggle … I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened" she explained to the court.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on September 7, 2016 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Rob was playing video games when Chyna got behind him and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck" she claimed.

She further added that Chyna sent her a bunch of devil emoticons and said "[Kylie] should counting down the days to beat me".

lac Chyna speaks during a pre-court hearing press conference at Los Angeles Superior Court on July 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

'She didn't think Chyna was ever in love with Rob because of all the physical threats that ensued during their relationship,' the lip kit mogul told the court, revealing that she didn't believe in Rob and Chyna's engagement.

"I just don’t know how you could love someone and do that to them, so I thought it was fake".