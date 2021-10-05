Rob Kardashian spotted for the first time in months in rare family photo

5 October 2021, 16:07

Rob Kardashian made a surprise appearance on Instagram as he spent time with his sisters.

After a quiet few months on social media, Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on his sister Kim’s Instagram.

The Arthur George founder has taken a step back from the public eye in the last few years and comes online from time to time to share adorable updates about his daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Kourtney Kardashian unveils daughter Penelope’s Travis Barker-inspired tattoo makeover

Kim treated fans to a rare glimpse of her younger brother on Monday evening as she shared a series of snaps from a get-together with her family.

“Dinner with my fave couples,” Kim penned, alongside a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker, followed by a snap of Khloe and Rob.

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on Instagram
Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on Instagram. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

A lot of fans appeared to be pleased to see Rob beaming in the picture, with many praising how well he looked.

“I enjoy seeing Rob out and looking great,” shared one fan in the comments.

“Rob looks great! Love to see it,” added another.

Rob Kardashian has stepped away from the spotlight in the last few years
Rob Kardashian has stepped away from the spotlight in the last few years. Picture: @robkardashian/Instagram
Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream with Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream with Blac Chyna. Picture: @robkardashian/Instagram

This comes after Khloe shared an update on her brother earlier this year during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, telling host Andy Cohen that he’s doing well.

Speaking about why he has appeared on the show less over the years, she said: “I think he just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels.

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," Khloe added, "And I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."

