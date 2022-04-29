Travis Barker went to Robert Kardashian's grave to ask to marry Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer visited her late father's grave to ask for permission before proposing to her back in October

Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian's late father Robert Kardashian for permission before proposing to her by visiting his grave; it was revealed in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Whilst Kris Jenner was talking to Kim and getting her make-up done, she shared that Travis 'came to her to ask for Kourtney's hand in marriage' before adding:

"And I was like … it was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it".

As the scene continued, Kris was seen wiping away her tears adding that 'it’s all happy'.

"I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?" she continued. Kourtney's late father Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 from Oesophagal cancer.

Robert Kardashian and daughter Kourtney Kardashian attending Nineth Annual 'A Time For Heroes' E. Glaser Pediatric AIDS Association Benefit on June 7, 1998 at Ken Roberts home in Brentwood, California. Picture: Getty

Fans of the couple know that they got engaged back in October 2032, with Barker popping the question to her at a beachside hotel in Montecito, getting down on one knee surrounded by red rose petals and white candles.

In the episode, the whole family are seen racing to Montecito to prepare for the secret engagement, with Kylie and Kendall Jenner almost being caught on the highway by Travis and Kourtney.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the two got married in a secret wedding in Las Vegas on April 3rd shortly after Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

The Kardashians star and her Blink-182 beau visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am, allegedly getting married in a low-key ceremony by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

A couple days later, she addressed the rumours by confirming the wedding was fake and just practice for when they do eventually tie the knot.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect" she captioned the IG post.