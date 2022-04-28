Kourtney Kardashian cut Scott Disick joke about 'dating young girls' from Kim's SNL stint

Kourtney Kardashian axed ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's skit about 'dating younger girls' from Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live debut back in October.

In the The Kardashians premiere on Hulu, Kim revealed that she only invited Scott to watch her host SNL because Kourtney and her new beau, Travis Barker, were not going to be there.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in 2015 after nearly a decade together. The pair share three children; Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Picture: Getty

In the third episode of The Kardashians, it was revealed that Scott Disick's SNL skit was nixed by his ex and children's mother, Kourtney Kardashian,

The 38-year-old reality TV star was actually set to take part in a skit about his tendencies to date 'young girls' following his split with Kourtney. However, the POOSH founder wasn't 'feeling it.'

Kim Kardashian made her first SNL hosting debut in October 2021. During her skit, she kissed her now-beau Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

The night before Kim was set to host the popular show, the the family and close friends got together at Estiatorio Milos in Midtown Manhattan.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were joined by Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and family friends Allison Azoff Statter, Shelli Azoff, Simon Huck and Jonathan Cheban.

During the dinner, Khloe tells Scott Disick that he looks 'so nice' as he asks how SNL was earlier in the day.

The pair both said it was good but also long. Kris then asked Scott if he was doing it as well, and he revealed he was supposed to, but Kourtney shut it down.

Khloe Kardashian advised Scott to 'follow his gut' after Kourtney expressed she weren't 'feeling' his SNL joke. Picture: Getty

'I talked to Kourtney about it and she wasn't feeling it,' Disick said, before revealing what part he was going to play in the skit.

Explaining the joke he was going to tell, Disick said 'Basically, I say to her, "Do you know the reason I date young girls? I try to add them all up so they're your age,"' Disick says.

Kris replied, 'Oh, come on,' but Scott says that if they were married, he'd for 'sure I'd make fun of her on TV, but not like separated, it's not in good taste.'

Khloe told Scott, 'You have to follow your gut,' to which he replied 'That was my gut. I called her and talked her about it and I came to the conclusion.'

He added that he just wanted too 'come and support Kim and watch, and that was it,' as Kris said Kim is, 'so happy you're here,' as Scott says he's, 'good with that.'

Scott Disick, 38, spotted with his current girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, 27, at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians". Picture: Getty

In 2017, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie was in a relationship, but the romance fizzled out three years later. Their relationship was criticised due to their 15-year age gap.

In 2020, Scott Disick and model Amelia Hamlin began dating, but their romance was met with backlash due to their 18-year age gap.

The reality TV star also dated cott Hanna Cross, a British model 14 years younger than him, in 2021.

In March, Disick was rumoured to be in a relationship with Too Hot To Handle star, Holly Scarfone, who is 23-years-old.

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, were first spotted on a date on April 5, 2022. Donaldson is 27-years-old and Scott is 28-years-old.

Disick was briefly seen in the premiere of The Kardashians, revealing that he was upset that he wasn't invited to a family barbecue to Khloe.

The teaser for next week's episode gives a glimpse into his reaction to Travis' proposal, revealing the kids were upset they weren't allowed to attend.