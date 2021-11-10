Scott Disick, 38, sparks dating rumours with Hana Cross, 23 after pair spotted together

The pair were spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu together in Malibu, California.

Scott Disick has been spotted with model Hana Cross, leading many fans to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

The 38-year-old reality TV star – who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian – has been pictured out with Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Hana Cross.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin officially split back in September 2021. Picture: Getty

The 38-year-old reality star was seen walking, with Hana, 23, just ahead of him as they both exited celebrity hotspot Nobu restaurant together in Malibu, California.

The pair were spotted together on Monday night, being the first time they have been romantically linked.

Scott sported a black cap and was pictured looking down, perhaps to keep a low profile, as he accompanied Hana out of the restaurant.

Hana Cross split from David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn in 2019. Picture: Instagram/@hancross

British model Hana, split from David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn, 22, in 2019 after almost a year of dating.

Hana was most linked to actor Rafferty Law, 25 a few months ago when they were spotted 'kissing and cuddling' at the All Points East festival in East London.

Hana has also starred in campaigns for the likes of Topshop, NastyGal, ASOS and more. Picture: Instagram/@hancross

Scott recently split with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20. Hamlin's mother claimed it was Amelia who ended the relationship and said Scott's leaked DM's about ex Kourtney wasn't 'helpful' in his case.

Amelia Hamlin appeared to address Scott's leaked DM about Kourtney and Travis' relationship with a tank top that read 'Don't you have a Girlfriend?'.

This came after Scott had sent Kourtney's ex Younes a direct message about her PDA-filled posts with boyfriend Travis Barker.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were in an on-off again relationship over the course of 10 years. Picture: Getty

Younes took to Instagram exposed the DM, revealing what Scott has said about Kourtney and Travis.

Scott wrote: 'Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,' Scott wrote as he sent a photo of Kourtney kissing and straddling the Blink-182 drummer on a boat.

Travis Barker proposed to his now-fiancee, 42, on Sunday (Oct 17) at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

The pair are now engaged.