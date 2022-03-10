Scott Disick, 38, drops cheeky comment on girlfriend Holly Scarfone's, 23, racy photo

The reality TV star has left a comment on his new 23-year-old girlfriends lingerie photo.

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Holly Scarfone flaunted her figure in a new lingerie photo on Instagram from their recent trip to Paris.

The model, 23, sported a sheer black lace bra and knickers lingerie set as she posed on the balcony of their hotel.

In the photo, the model had the Eiffel Tower lighting up in the background.

On Tuesday (Mar 8) Holly got cheeky comment from Scott, 38, demanding that she credit him for seemingly capturing the racy photo.

Where is my photo credit?' commented the KUWTK star.

Holly's post caption read: 'lounging in the city of amour,' followed by a black heart emoji.

Scott Disick leaves a comment underneath his girlfriend's racy photo. Picture: Instagram

Scott and Holly ventured to Paris last week during Paris Fashion Week. The new couple were spotted arriving to a popular Parisian night club on Thursday (Mar 3) matching all-black outfits.

The outing came just one week after Scott and Holly were spotted together for the first time following a dinner date at Nobu Malibu.

Holly Scarfone (L) has often been compared to Kylie Jenner (R). Picture: Instagram

The social media influencer has often been dubbed a 'Kylie Jenner look-alike' as she resembles Scott's ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner.

The model has been compared to the beauty mogul, not only for her facial features but also for her long dark hair and fashion sense.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott disick split in July 2015 after a decade of a on-off relationship,. Picture: Getty

Who is Holly Scarfone?

Holly is a 23-year-old model and social media influencer who appeared on the latest season of Netflix's reality show Too Hot To Handle – a show where contestants have to abstain from any sexual contact in order to receive the grand prize.

During her time on the show, she was romantically linked to fellow contestant Nathan Sloan.

Holly hails from Canada but lives in the US. The star has graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.