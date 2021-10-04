Cardi B sparks hilarious Squid Game memes with Paris Fashion Week outfits

Cardi B fans joked she could appear in a new season of Squid Game. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Cardi B’s outfits at Paris Fashion Week has fans circulating a number of hilarious Squid Game memes on social media.

Squid Game is Netflix’s latest binge-watch that has taken over our lives and Cardi B has well and truly joined in on the hype.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ was even trending on social media after fans joked she would be a perfect fit to join the next season of the Netflix series if a season two is announced.

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

It all started when Cardi sparked Squid Game vibes with a few of her extravagant Paris Fashion Week outfits.

The first outfit which had fans talking was the ensemble she sported on her way to Chanel with her husband Offset, which featured a Schiaparelli plaid jacket with jeans and gold-plated breastplates.

Cardi B's PFW looks inspired Squid Game memes. Picture: Getty

Fans have been editing Cardi B into Squid Game scenes. Picture: Netflix

But what made it Squid Game-esque? The matching warped headpiece/glasses combo, which was also gold-plated and immediately made fans think of the famous masks worn on the Netflix show.

Following that, Cardi’s bright green Richard Quinn jumpsuit also stole the show, with some fans even going as far as to edit her outfits into scenes from the K-drama.

One hilarious tweet even caught the ‘WAP’ rapper’s eye as she liked a meme of her green outfit being Photoshopped as a Squid Game character!

Cardi B attended Paris Fashion Week with Offset. Picture: Getty

I’m so done. WHICH ONE OF U MFS MADE THIS?? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IdEUSPDfhi — 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑙𝑜𝑠 | ☆ | Press Outsold 🎃 (@BardiiLicious) October 3, 2021

just cardi b with the rest of the players in squid game https://t.co/Ie37XhUBLn pic.twitter.com/AtC1x5Jf2a — æ-ran²¹ taylor tiktoker era¹³ 🧣|| 🇵🇭 (@rantakaowshi21) October 3, 2021

Cardi B has been rumored to appear in Squid Game S2



Source: La madre tuya pic.twitter.com/jFJnph41tw — Teddy (@lbbh_hollander) October 1, 2021

Cardi B confirmed for Squid Game season 2??? Chz 🥴 https://t.co/CiasrBtKpc — Vincent Van GaGogh (@chrysszxcv) October 1, 2021

Drawing comparisons between the mother-of-two’s outfit and the characters from the show, one person tweeted: “Cardi B looks like a VIP at the squid games.”

“Cardi B in the Squid Game season 2,” joked another.

Cardi even went on to poke fun at the memes and her love for the show by making the Squid Game doll her profile picture on Twitter - but edited it to add her electric blue hairstyle to the doll, which sparked even more memes from her followers.

