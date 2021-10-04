Cardi B sparks hilarious Squid Game memes with Paris Fashion Week outfits

4 October 2021, 12:46

Cardi B fans joked she could appear in a new season of Squid Game
Cardi B fans joked she could appear in a new season of Squid Game. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Cardi B’s outfits at Paris Fashion Week has fans circulating a number of hilarious Squid Game memes on social media.

Squid Game is Netflix’s latest binge-watch that has taken over our lives and Cardi B has well and truly joined in on the hype.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ was even trending on social media after fans joked she would be a perfect fit to join the next season of the Netflix series if a season two is announced.

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

It all started when Cardi sparked Squid Game vibes with a few of her extravagant Paris Fashion Week outfits.

The first outfit which had fans talking was the ensemble she sported on her way to Chanel with her husband Offset, which featured a Schiaparelli plaid jacket with jeans and gold-plated breastplates.

Cardi B's PFW looks inspired Squid Game memes
Cardi B's PFW looks inspired Squid Game memes. Picture: Getty
Fans have been editing Cardi B into Squid Game scenes
Fans have been editing Cardi B into Squid Game scenes. Picture: Netflix

But what made it Squid Game-esque? The matching warped headpiece/glasses combo, which was also gold-plated and immediately made fans think of the famous masks worn on the Netflix show.

Following that, Cardi’s bright green Richard Quinn jumpsuit also stole the show, with some fans even going as far as to edit her outfits into scenes from the K-drama.

One hilarious tweet even caught the ‘WAP’ rapper’s eye as she liked a meme of her green outfit being Photoshopped as a Squid Game character!

Cardi B attended Paris Fashion Week with Offset
Cardi B attended Paris Fashion Week with Offset. Picture: Getty

Drawing comparisons between the mother-of-two’s outfit and the characters from the show, one person tweeted: “Cardi B looks like a VIP at the squid games.”

“Cardi B in the Squid Game season 2,” joked another.

Cardi even went on to poke fun at the memes and her love for the show by making the Squid Game doll her profile picture on Twitter - but edited it to add her electric blue hairstyle to the doll, which sparked even more memes from her followers.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

All the details on Summer Walker's second album

Summer Walker new album: release date, tracklist, features & more
Lizzo has sparked debate amongst fans after her Chris Brown interaction went viral

Lizzo faces backlash after her fangirl interaction with Chris Brown goes viral
Nick Cannon admitted he was left 'heartbroken' over his split from Kim Kardashian

Nick Cannon reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ Kim Kardashian split & why they broke up
Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Trending

Love Island's Kaz Kamwi revealed she almost quit the show

Kaz Kamwi reveals she was ‘sent to a psych’ in Love Island and almost quit the show
20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month

20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month
The Super Bowl will host a star studded half time performance

Fans react to Kendrick, Dr. Dre, Eminem and More Performing at Super Bowl LVI halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar

50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent

Here is some of the top Black talent on Netflix

10 series' and movies starring Black actors to watch on Netflix