Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Cardi B and her husband Offset have welcomed their second child. The rapstress revealed they had a baby boy, but fans are wondering what his name is...

Cardi B and Offset have announced that they welcomed their second child. The rapstress first surprised fans when she announced the date and gender of their baby.

On Monday (Sept 6th) Cardi B revealed that she had welcomed her and Offset's child on the Saturday 4th Sept.

Offset and Cardi B holding their little boy while being pictured at the hospital. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

The photo she uploaded revealed that the sex of their baby is a boy, while the little baby was wrapped in a blue blanket.

The 28-year-old rapstress was pictured in the hospital holding their baby alongside Offset. She captioned the photo "9/4/21🦕💙🧸" – the date their baby was born.

Once fans were aware that the couple were expecting a boy, they speculated what the couple would name him.

One fan wrote: "Cardi B needs to name her son Kartier" as she made a song titled 'Bartier Cardi'. The name would also have the same initials as their first child Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset shares a his first photo of his newborn son. Picture: Instagram/@offsetyrn

Another fan joked that their child should be named 'Culture 2' as their daughter Kulture was named after the second studio album by American hip hop trio Migos.

'Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset on the birth of their son. I’m guessing his name is probably “CULTURE 2”

Other fans debated what the couple would name their son on Twitter. See below.

Offset and cardi b finna name their son Tradition or something like that — A BILLIONAIRE (@JERRY__JEFF) September 6, 2021

What’s Cardi B son’s name….Tradition? — Kyoga san 🌸🌼 (@AnnieisOkayyy) September 6, 2021

Cardi B probably gonna name her son Cardarius or some shit like that — WMI ♻️ (@premes0le) September 6, 2021

While there has been a lot of speculation on Cardi and Offset's sons name, they have not yet officially revealed the name of their son.

