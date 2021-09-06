Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child. The rapstress has shared the first photo with their newborn son.

Cardi B has revealed she has given birth to her and Offset's second child. The pair have welcomed their baby boy.

The 'WAP' rapstress surprised fans when she took to social media to reveal she had given birth.

On Monday (Sept 6) Cardi B took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Offset at the hospital, holding their little bundle of joy.

Cardi B and Offset were seen both cuddling their newborn baby son in the photo, while he was in a knitted blue blanket.

The star captioned the post: "9/4/21🦕💙🧸" revealing the date she gave birth to her son.

Celebrity friends flooded Cardi B's comment section with congratulatory messages. Fellow celebrities such as; Yung Miami, Mariah Lynn, LaLa Anthony, B Simone, JT and more have commented under the post.

However, it seems Cardi B did not allow the general public to be able to comment on that post.

The 'Up' rapstress has not yet revealed the name of her and Offset's son. This is the couples second child, after they welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus Almanzar, on 10 July 2018.

The star initially announced her pregnancy with a big baby bump while on stage besides the Migos rapper, at the 2021 BET Awards.

The award-winning artist came out on stage in an mesh outfit that revealed her noticeable baby bump.

Following her stage announcement, she took to Instagram to share pregnancy photos from a maternity shoot.

On Jun 28, Cardi B shared a photo of herself naked, with her private bits were covered in white paint. She captioned the photo "#2!" while tagging Offset in the photo.

congrats to Cardi B and Offset.