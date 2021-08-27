Cardi B 'look-alike' goes viral after responding to doppelgänger claims

27 August 2021, 13:06

Cardi B's 'look-alike' has responded to viral comparisons of the pair.

The woman who was called Cardi B's doppelgänger after viral video has responded to the claims.

Claims that Cardi B had a twin went viral after hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of client Ashley.

Cardi B slams trolls after Lizzo tearfully responds to body shaming comments

The internet was flooded with claims that the pair must be related - however the supposed doppelgänger's opinions differed.

New York woman, Ashley, visited hair stylist Claudelande Jeanbart and subsequently went viral after a video of her new look was posted.

The video caught the attention of Cardi B fans who decided she was the replica of the 'WAP' singer.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of the video on Twitter, saying: "i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them.... wtf?!?!!!"

Other Twitter user then chimed in, saying: "No they’re for sure sisters".

Another tweeter joked calling Ashley "Cardi C".

One fan user jokingly tweeted: "Cardi and Hennessy sister Patron.".

However, the Ashley has spoken out on the Cardi comparison's saying she doesn't believe they look alike.

And the comparisons are not new to her.

Cardi's supposed twin told Allure that the comparisons have existed since 2015, around the time the star appeared on 'Love & Hip Hop: New York'.

Do you think the pair look alike? Let us know: @capitalxtra.

