Cardi B 'look-alike' goes viral after responding to doppelgänger claims

Claims that Cardi B had a twin went viral after hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of client Ashley.

The internet was flooded with claims that the pair must be related - however the supposed doppelgänger's opinions differed.

New York woman, Ashley, visited hair stylist Claudelande Jeanbart and subsequently went viral after a video of her new look was posted.

The video caught the attention of Cardi B fans who decided she was the replica of the 'WAP' singer.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of the video on Twitter, saying: "i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them.... wtf?!?!!!"

i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them.... wtf?!?!!! pic.twitter.com/LoMhNI8oRS — ً (@llerameilla) August 17, 2021

Other Twitter user then chimed in, saying: "No they’re for sure sisters".

Another tweeter joked calling Ashley "Cardi C".

One fan user jokingly tweeted: "Cardi and Hennessy sister Patron.".

No they’re for sure sisters and this is their grandma: pic.twitter.com/YcwTOG0Aee — that/bitch (@MissRonaHoe) August 18, 2021

😳 cardi b and cardi c here, when they meet: pic.twitter.com/cAQHRdZuIT — 🌬 CARIANNA 🌾 (@cari_mclellan) August 18, 2021

Cardi and Hennessy sister Patron. https://t.co/tpehKn0VTH — Ermes Costello’s GF (@YujiiNAoisMom) August 19, 2021

However, the Ashley has spoken out on the Cardi comparison's saying she doesn't believe they look alike.

And the comparisons are not new to her.

Cardi's supposed twin told Allure that the comparisons have existed since 2015, around the time the star appeared on 'Love & Hip Hop: New York'.

