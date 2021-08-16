Cardi B slams trolls after Lizzo tearfully responds to body shaming comments

16 August 2021, 12:23

Cardi B has spoken out about trolls after Lizzo broke down on Instagram live.

Cardi B took to Twitter to slam trolls who made Lizzo break down in tears on Instagram live over body shaming and racist comments.

Lizzo feat. Cardi B 'Rumors' lyrics meaning explained

The comments came following the two artists collaboration track 'rumours'.

Cardi B shut down trolls that came for Lizzo after the 'Good as Hell' star broke down in tears on Instagram live.

Speaking to the viewers, Lizzo said: "“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care".

Contenting: “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”.

Trolls had directed both racist and fatphobic abuse at the star.

The negative comments came after Lizzo and Cardi collaborated on hit track 'Rumours'. However, Cardi did not stand for the negativity - taking to Twitter to slam the trolls.

Quoting a clip of Lizzo's Instagram live, the pregnant star said: "When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive".

"When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you" she continued.

Finishing: "Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.".

Cardi continued to shut down trolls, tweeting: "Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy.".

Continuing: "The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f*ck.".

The Grammy winning rapper finished tweeting about the bullying, saying:: "Okay guys I did too much and this wasn’t part of my plans for today but ya not going to keep trying these women!"

"NOT ON MY WATCH." she said. "I’ll probably talk to y’all later .Let’s get some ice cream and listen to RUMORS".

Other stars such as Bella Poarch have also taken to Twitter to defend Lizzo.

