Tyga alleged sex tape with TikTok star Bella Poarch, 19, leaks online

Rumours of Tyga and Bella Poarch's alleged sex tape emerged on Twitter, leaving many fans shocked.

Tyga has been making headlines after with news sparked from his OnlyFans account. While the 30-year-old nudes were leaked online recently, the star allegedly has a leaked sex tape.

On Wednesday (Oct 14) rumours circulated on social media that the rapper has an alleged sex tape with 19-year-old TikTok star Bella Poarch.

The two are being linked due to Tyga's fans claiming there is a sex tape leak which shows the rapper and Poarch getting intimate.

However, some fans aren't convinced due to the lack of evidence of the video. At this point, many are just speculating, but a few fans have claimed to have seen it.

Tyga's subscribers on OnlyFans are keeping quiet about how they received the clip. However, fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the alleged sex tape.

Bella Poarch, 19, has over 36 million followers on TikTok. The social media sensation blew up in mainstream news due to her connection to rapper Tyga.

Due to Tyga's nudes being leaked, many fans believe it is not far fetched for an alleged sex tape to have leaked from the rapper.

Since starting OnlyFans, Tyga has shared more racy and raunchy nude shots on his Instagram. However, the "Rack City" rapper blurs out images to still abide by the social media networks guidelines.

Tyga has been named as one of the richest celebrities on OnlyFans, who actually shares nude images with his fans

In regards to the sext tape, Tyga nor Bella have commented on reports. See fans reactions to the alleged sex tape below.

NO TWITTER I DID NOT NEED TO KNOW ABT TYGA & THAT BELLA GIRL HAVING A SEX TAPE BUT U GAVE ME THE INFO ANYWAY AND NOW IM UPSET — ✰ 𝓇𝑜 ✰ (@CHELLEANGE1S) October 10, 2020

idk why u guys are charging money for people to see the bella poarch and tyga sex tape when its not ur sex tape.. yall r scammers pic.twitter.com/vxG9REFdIp — bruh (@xskua) October 10, 2020

Sooo who got that Bella poarch and tyga leak um — jotaro simp (@seonghwa_bald) October 10, 2020