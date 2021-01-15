Bella Poarch,19, addresses Tyga sex tape rumours

Bella Poarch addresses Tyga sex tape rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The TikTok star has responded to claims she has a sex tape with rapper Tyga in a new video.

Bella Poarch made headlines last year, after being embroiled in a massive rumour about having a sex tape with rapper Tyga.

In October 2020, rumours on Twitter spread that Poarch, 19, slept with Tyga, 31. Many Twitter users also claimed that the video of the pair leaked online.

However, many fans weren't convinced as there was no evidence of the video online – but this didn't stop people from discussing it on Twitter.

Tyga's subscribers claimed the footage was leaked on OnlyFans, but kept quiet about how they received the clip.

Some people online even went as far as to charge people, in order for them to be sent the alleged sex tape.

not y’all tryna scam people for the sex tape of @tyga and @bellapoarch 😭😭😭 — iseliya negron (@IseliyaM) October 14, 2020

Poarch, who has over 52.7 million TikTok followers, took to the social media platform to address claims that she had sex with Tyga.

On Friday (Jan 15) Bella shared a TikTok titled '2 Truths And A Lie'. The popular TikTok trend shows users posting three potential options of rumours, and clarifying which out of the three is a lie.

In Bella's TikTok, she wrote 'Griffin Johnson tried to slide in my DMs', 'I made a s*x tape with Tyga' and 'I was adopted' on the screen.

The text reading 'I made a s*x tape with Tyga' turned red, meaning that was the option that was the lie, and the other two rumours were true. The star denied claims she had sex with Tyga.

Bella made the TikTok to Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco's song 'Real Sh*t'.

Bella Poarch and Tyga have previously collaborated on TikTok's together. Picture: TikTok

Last year September, fans suspected Bella Poarch and Tyga were dating after seeing them collaborate on a few TikTok videos.

The videos appeared to be filmed at Tyga's mansion, which fuelled claims they were dating. Bella and Tyga have not yet addressed the dating claims.

However, Bella made it clear she did not have sex with Tyga.

See the full video of Bella Poarch addressing Tyga sex tape rumours above.

