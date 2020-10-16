Tyga and Bella Poarch: How do they know each other?

Tyga and Bella Poarch: How do they know each other? Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper and the TikTok star are rumoured to be dating.

Tyga is rumoured to be dating TikTok star Bella Poarch, months after the rapper starting making his own videos on the social media platform.

While neither the 'Rack City' rapper, 30, nor Bella, 19, have confirmed whether they're actually dating, an alleged sex tape of the pair has reportedly begun circulating online. Neither party have responded to the claims.

But how do Tyga and Bella know each other? Who is Bella Poarch and how did the rumours start?

Tyga is rumoured to be dating TikTok star Bella Poarch. Picture: Instagram/@tyga

Tyga and Bella have filmed TikTok videos together

Back in August, Tyga duetted one of Bella's most popular TikTok videos. The 19-year-old social media starlet has over 36 million followers on the platform.

A month later, Bella appeared in a video with the rapper on his page, which appears to have been filmed at his mansion in Los Angeles, sparking dating rumours between the pair.

Her connection to the 'Taste' rapper launched Bella into the eyes of mainstream media, although she is yet to clarify her relationship status with Tyga.

Tyga and Bella have filmed TikTok videos together. Picture: Instagram/@bella.poarch

Why do people think Tyga and Bella Poarch made a sex tape?

Earlier this week (wc/Oct 12), rumours began circulated across social media that Tyga had recorded an alleged intimate tape with TikTok star Bella Poarch.

Tyga famously launched his own OnlyFans account earlier in the year, and has sine been named one of the richest celebrities creating content on the subscription app.

Nude images of the rapper recently leaked online, so many fans thought it wouldn't be too far fetched for a racy tape to find its way onto social media as well.

Some fans claim to have watched the tape, while Tyga's OnlyFans subscribers are keeping quiet about how they allegedly received the clip. Again, neither Tyga nor Bella have confirmed the existence of such video.

Neither Tyga nor Bella have confirmed the existence of the alleged tape. Picture: Instagram/@bella.poarch

Who is Bella Poarch?

Bella Poarch is a TikTok influencer with over 500 million likes on her account and counting. She also has 6.5 million followers over on her Instagram, where her username is @bella.poarch.

Her bio states she is of Filipino descent and is a US Navy veteran.