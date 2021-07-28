Cardi B pregnancy due date: When will the rapper give birth?

Cardi B's due date has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Fans believe that Cardi B has revealed her due date.

Fans are convinced that 'WAP' rapper Cardi B has announced her due date.

The rumours came after Cardi asked to delay her upcoming trial.

Cardi B hit headlines previously as she brought a lawsuit against YouTube star Tasha K.

The pregnant star threatened legal action after Tasha claimed Cardi was a drug addict, a prostitute and had Herpes.

In response to this, the star was accused of threatening Tasha with violence.

However, the internet star lost the battle and was denied the seven figure sum.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy at the BET awards. Picture: Getty

November 8, 2021 is the new date suggested by Cardi's lawyer; causing fans to believe that the rapper will be having her baby in September.

The star announced her pregnancy during her performance at the BET awards in June 2021.

She sporting a sparkled mesh jump-suit that revealed her baby bump and performed alongside her husband's rap group, Migos.

Cardi and Offset share three year old daughter, Kulture. Picture: Getty

This baby will be the stars second child with rapper Migos offset, following three year old daughter Kulture.

Cardi had previously filed for divorce after reports that Offset had cheated on her.

However the call for the divorce was dismissed.

Cardi is yet to officially announce her due date.