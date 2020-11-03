Cardi B officially files to dismiss divorce from husband Offset

3 November 2020, 12:43 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 15:30

Cardi B officially files to dismiss divorce from husband Offset. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Cardi B has revoked her motion to divorce her rapper husband Offset.

Cardi B has officially filed to revoke the decision she made to divorce from her husband Offset. This comes less than two months after the "WAP" rapstress labelled their marriage 'irretrievably broken.'

The 28-year-old rapper has filed documents in Georgia to dismiss and call off the divorce that she had originally filed for, back in September.

According TMZ, Cardi has previously changed her mind about a legal split from the 28-year-old Migos rapper.

In December 2018, Cardi broke up with Offset amid infidelity rumours. Similarly to this situation, the pair reconciled and made a public appearance together just two months later.

Although the "I Like It" star has called off the divorce, she is seemingly still leaving the door open for a potential split.

Cardi only filed the dismissal as a 'without prejudice' – meaning she still has the right to refile the divorce whenever she wants, according to the news outlet.

View this post on Instagram

I be wanting to eat him

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

A judge is still yet to sign off of the dismissal to make it totally official, however, Cardi has made it clear that she's back with Offset.

The pair rekindled their romance after Cardi's 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas, where Offset gifted her a luxury customised Rolls Royce.

Cardi and Offset enjoyed their time together during Cardi's birthday celebrations, with the pair post sharing several photos and videos together.

The "Bodak Yellow" star even accidentally uploaded a topless nude on her Instagram Stories while she was in bed with Offset.

Back on September 15, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. There were rumours of the rapper cheating on Cardi, however, she quickly dispelled them.

Cardi later cleared up the infidelity rumours during a heated Instagram live, where she claimed she just got tired of arguing with Offset.

