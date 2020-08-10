Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims
10 August 2020, 12:21
Rapstress Cardi B has spoken out after receiving backlash for including Kylie Jenner in her and Megan The Stallion's 'WAP' music video.
Since the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video, Kylie Jenner has received backlash for her cameo appearance in the visuals.
Kylie Jenner makes racy cameo in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP' video
Many fans were disappointed and dissatisfied with Cardi and Megan's choice to have Kylie star in the iconic music video.
The 23-year-old beauty mogul's name was trending on Twitter, shortly after the video dropped, with many questioning her placement in the video.
In the music video, Cardi and Meg also shed a light on female artists such as Normani, Mullato, Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Rosalía.
However, people were particularly stricken by Kylie Jenner's appearance for a plethora of reasons.
On Sunday (Aug 9) Cardi B took to Twitter to defend her choice of putting Kylie in the music video.
The 27-year-old rapper wrote 'Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi's] bday party,' the star wrote in a since deleted tweet.
Cardi also added that Kylie's ex Travis Scott, 29, and her husband Offset, 28, 'are real close' and Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, '[has] been giving [her] advice on certain things [she] ask for.'
The "Money" rapstress' tweets were in response to a fan who pointed out that Kylie just 'walked down the hall and opened a door' in the video,' while Normani, 24, performed a whole choreography.
The fan wrote 'Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened the door'.
'If that's not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don't know what is,' the fan added, insinuating that there was an underlying racial bias.
Defending her choice to have Normani dance in the video, Cardi B labeled the singer as 'the best female artist that dances.'
Cardi B highlighted that it would be strange for Normani to 'open a door', since she has such talent with her dancing skills.
'Like she dances her f**kin a*s off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?' Cardi asked the fan.
'The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your a**.'
Cardi also took to Twitter to shut down claims of any racial bias and wrote: 'Not everything is about race.'
She continued 'Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race.'
The "I Like It" rapper also quote tweeted a user who highlighted that Normani's talent is dancing, while Kylie's talent is modelling, which Cardi responded to and wrote: 'Exactly!'.
