Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Rapstress Cardi B has spoken out after receiving backlash for including Kylie Jenner in her and Megan The Stallion's 'WAP' music video.

Since the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video, Kylie Jenner has received backlash for her cameo appearance in the visuals.

Many fans were disappointed and dissatisfied with Cardi and Megan's choice to have Kylie star in the iconic music video.

The 23-year-old beauty mogul's name was trending on Twitter, shortly after the video dropped, with many questioning her placement in the video.

In the music video, Cardi and Meg also shed a light on female artists such as Normani, Mullato, Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Rosalía.

However, people were particularly stricken by Kylie Jenner's appearance for a plethora of reasons.

On Sunday (Aug 9) Cardi B took to Twitter to defend her choice of putting Kylie in the music video.

The 27-year-old rapper wrote 'Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi's] bday party,' the star wrote in a since deleted tweet.

Cardi also added that Kylie's ex Travis Scott, 29, and her husband Offset, 28, 'are real close' and Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, '[has] been giving [her] advice on certain things [she] ask for.'

The "Money" rapstress' tweets were in response to a fan who pointed out that Kylie just 'walked down the hall and opened a door' in the video,' while Normani, 24, performed a whole choreography.

The fan wrote 'Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened the door'.

'If that's not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don't know what is,' the fan added, insinuating that there was an underlying racial bias.

Defending her choice to have Normani dance in the video, Cardi B labeled the singer as 'the best female artist that dances.'

Cardi B highlighted that it would be strange for Normani to 'open a door', since she has such talent with her dancing skills.

'Like she dances her f**kin a*s off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?' Cardi asked the fan.

'The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your a**.'

Cardi also took to Twitter to shut down claims of any racial bias and wrote: 'Not everything is about race.'

She continued 'Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race.'

The "I Like It" rapper also quote tweeted a user who highlighted that Normani's talent is dancing, while Kylie's talent is modelling, which Cardi responded to and wrote: 'Exactly!'.

