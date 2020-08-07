Kylie Jenner makes racy cameo in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP' video

7 August 2020, 10:46

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video features surprise guests
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video features surprise guests. Picture: YouTube

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has shocked fans with her surprise cameo in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's music video, for their song 'WAP'.

Cardi B has dropped the bold visuals for her latest single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The music video has many elements of surprises – One of which was Kylie Jenner's cameo.

The star-studded music video was released on Friday 7 August, following Cardi's weeks worth of teasing she would be dropping something big.

The 27-year-old star did not disappoint at all and delivered vibrant visuals to go along with the hit collaboration.

Following the release of the visuals, many fans took to social media to share their excitement over the video.

With 'The WAP' trending on Twitter, many fans shared their reaction videos, comments and thoughts on the tantalising music video.

WAP Available now on ALL platforms!!

One user wrote, “Cardi and Megan did what needed to be done. The girls are giving!!!!”.

Another fan on Twitter chimed in and wrote “cardi b & megan thee stallion are really coming to save 2020 aren’t they? [sic]”

During an interview for the New Music Daily on Apple Music, Cardi B said: “I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers…"

" Y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything.” Cardi added.

Cardi spoke about the artists featured, who are less known in the mainstream, including Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto, saying “These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they’re music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream.”

“WAP” marks Cardi B’s first track as a lead artist since 2019’s “Press”. The song is also the first song Meg has released since she was shot in her feet last month.

The pair took to social media earlier this week to promote the single, while sharing photos of the colourful and vibrant album cover art on their social media platforms.

Kylie Jenner shares BHS from the music video on her Instagram story
Kylie Jenner shares BHS from the music video on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner also shared a behind the scenes clip of when she was shooting her cameo.

See fans reactions to Kylie Jenner's cameo below.

