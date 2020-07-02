Cardi B claps back at female rapper claiming she 'stole her lyrics'

Cardi B slams claims she "stole lyrics" from Dela Wesst. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Cardi B has directly responded to female rapper Dela Wesst, who claims Cardi stole her lyrics.

Cardi B has clapped back at a TikTok female rapper, after being publicly accused on of stealing lyrics from her.

The "Money" rap star slammed rapstress Dela Wesst's claims that who called Cardi out for allegedly stealing "Clout" and the "Thotiana" remix.

Dela Wesst has a huge following on TikTok, where she used her platform to expose Cardi to her fans.

Wesst uploaded her TikTok video onto Twitter, where she responded to Cardi's initial clawback, in a since deleted tweet.

In the video, Wesst can be heard saying "First of all you weird ass bi*ch u been trying me for hot minute."

"You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid," she wrote.

WARNING: offensive content below

First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid https://t.co/hsosqK3HC1 pic.twitter.com/2HamR9tJwr — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Cardi then proved that she wrote "Clout" and "Thotiana" before Wesst's versions, by uploading a video of her revealing the date of her Pro Tools session.

The 27-year-old Bronx star took to Twitter and wrote "Second of all you dumb bi*ch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout."

"I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bi*ch you might have a chance," Cardi shouted in the video.

Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance.I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech it RHYMES! https://t.co/gi41fg7NjI pic.twitter.com/SV8W0XC84Y — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Wesst responded "Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet."

"I didn’t hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any “CLOUTS” in the verse."

Cardi fired back "jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BI*CH ! Sit down you weirdo clown."

"Talkin about you coulda dm me BI*CH did you dm b4 you did like ten videos of me poppin sh*t? Or them 30 tweets about me talkin sh*t?"

The pair continued to go at it on social media in the tweets below.

You posted your lyrics on the other post it said February 6 my lyrics are from January 9th ..Goodbye sweety your DISTURB.Clout chase from somebody else.CLOWN now go do a video about THAT! https://t.co/o4WZreMZgs pic.twitter.com/pnCBCYyEWs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

Cardi B finished the back and forth by tweeting "That was fun! ...I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa .....BYEEEETAAAAAAAA"

