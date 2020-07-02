Cardi B claps back at female rapper claiming she 'stole her lyrics'

Rapstress Cardi B has directly responded to female rapper Dela Wesst, who claims Cardi stole her lyrics.

Cardi B has clapped back at a TikTok female rapper, after being publicly accused on of stealing lyrics from her.

The "Money" rap star slammed rapstress Dela Wesst's claims that who called Cardi out for allegedly stealing "Clout" and the "Thotiana" remix.

Dela Wesst has a huge following on TikTok, where she used her platform to expose Cardi to her fans.

Wesst uploaded her TikTok video onto Twitter, where she responded to Cardi's initial clawback, in a since deleted tweet.

In the video, Wesst can be heard saying "First of all you weird ass bi*ch u been trying me for hot minute."

"You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid," she wrote.

WARNING: offensive content below

Cardi then proved that she wrote "Clout" and "Thotiana" before Wesst's versions, by uploading a video of her revealing the date of her Pro Tools session.

The 27-year-old Bronx star took to Twitter and wrote "Second of all you dumb bi*ch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout."

"I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bi*ch you might have a chance," Cardi shouted in the video.

Wesst responded "Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet."

"I didn’t hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any “CLOUTS” in the verse."

Cardi fired back "jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BI*CH ! Sit down you weirdo clown."

"Talkin about you coulda dm me BI*CH did you dm b4 you did like ten videos of me poppin sh*t? Or them 30 tweets about me talkin sh*t?"

The pair continued to go at it on social media in the tweets below.

Cardi B finished the back and forth by tweeting "That was fun! ...I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa .....BYEEEETAAAAAAAA"

