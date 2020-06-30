Cardi B slams homophobia accusations after coming out as bisexual

30 June 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 12:29

Cardi B has defended herself after being accused of homophobia and transphobia.
The 'Money' rapper, who revealed she was bisexual last year, has denied accusations of homophobia and transphobia after being attacked on Twitter.

Cardi B has denied accusations of homophobia and transphobia after being called out on Twitter.

Cardi B slams haters attempting to 'cancel' her in hilarious video

The 'Money' rapper, 27, who shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with Migos rapper husband Offset, confirmed that she is a "whole bisexual" last year, as is her younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

Cardi B - who is married to Migos rapper Offset - denied homophobia and transphobia allegations against her.
Cardi defended herself in a series of tweets.
After a Twitter user accused Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - of being 'homophobic and transphobic', she clapped back in defence, adding that she's apologised for her wrongdoings in the past.

"How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo [sic]," she said.

"Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support [sic]."

She added, "And I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family [sic]".

"I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister .."

"Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******s even knew who was CardiN [sic]."

