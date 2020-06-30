Cardi B slams homophobia accusations after coming out as bisexual

Cardi B has defended herself after being accused of homophobia and transphobia. Picture: Getty

The 'Money' rapper, who revealed she was bisexual last year, has denied accusations of homophobia and transphobia after being attacked on Twitter.

The 'Money' rapper, 27, who shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with Migos rapper husband Offset, confirmed that she is a "whole bisexual" last year, as is her younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

After a Twitter user accused Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - of being 'homophobic and transphobic', she clapped back in defence, adding that she's apologised for her wrongdoings in the past.

"How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo [sic]," she said.

"Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support [sic]."

She added, "And I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family [sic]".

"I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister .."

"Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******s even knew who was CardiN [sic]."