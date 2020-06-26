Cardi B slams haters attempting to 'cancel' her in hilarious video

Cardi B hilariously responds to trolls attempting to cancel her on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Cardi B has hilairiously clapped back at trolls who claimed she made a fan page to bash other female artists.

Cardi B has responded after her haters tried to 'cancel' her on Twitter, accusing her of making a fake account to bash other female artists.

On Tuesday (Jun 25) the 27-year-old rapstress denied claims that she made the Instagram account 'Fanista', which aired to tear down artists like Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

In a video, Cardi says 'These people must think that I'm a 15-year-old girl.'

She continued 'I woke up and I'm seeing that they tryna make this Cardi B Is Cancelled Party. I'm like: "What the f***? I didn't know, I haven't been doing anything. What the f*** I did?"'

Cardi added 'So now I'm seeing that these people, I guess they're editing, or they claiming that I have a fake Instagram. Like, I don't know. These people must think that I'm a 15-year-old girl.'

'And they claim that Lil Kim follows the page, that my hairstylist and my makeup artist and my sister follows the page, and they never did.' Watch the full video above.

After addressing the claims on a serious note, Cardi B made a follow up video, lightheartedly clapping back at her haters.

In the video, Cardi said 'This is what I'm wearing this year to the Cardi B Is Canceled Party'.

She added ''Guess what? I don't give a damn,' she added before jumping into the pool.

Cardi B jumps in pool after clapping back at haters. Picture: Instagram

The "Money" rapper captioned the new video I DONT GIVE A F***' letting it be known that she doesn't care about her haters.