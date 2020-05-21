Who is Doja Cat? Real name, where she’s from and who’s she’s dating revealed
The famous face behind the song Mooo! - here’s everything you need to know about the American rapper including her net worth and some of her most famous songs and lyrics.
Doja Cat, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, is a US singer/rapper whose fame initially arose from a viral dance challenge with her bizarre song "Mooo!".
However, the 24-year-old rapstress – who was born in Los Angeles– has since risen to the top of the charts with her most recent song 'Say So' remix featuring Nicki Minaj.
But who is she and what has her journey been like so far?
Who is Doja Cat and what is the Moo Challenge?
Back in 2018, Doja Cat rose to fame when her famous 'Moo' song went viral.
The star originally teased the track on (7th Aug) before releasing the full creative music video, where she's dressed as a cow.
The lyrics to the song read "B*tch, I’m a cow, B*tch, I’m a cow, I'm not a cat, I don't say Meow," the LA star raps over the catchy instrumental.
Many celebrities such as Chris Brown, Chance The Rapper and Blac Chyna uploaded videos of the Doja inspired #MooChallenge
What is Doja Cat's real name, age, ethnicity and height?
Doja Cat, real name., Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, is 24-years-old. The "Juicy" rapstress was born on 21 October 1995.
The Los Angeles born star's nationality is American and her ethnicity is Afro-American-Jewish. South African father and American mother. Her religion is Judaism and her zodiac is Libra.
Doja Cat is about 5ft 3in tall (160cm)
Who is Doja Cat's boyfriend?
Doja Cat is currently singlet after she confirmed her split with boyfriend Johnny Utah back in February earlier this year.
Before Doja Cat became the artist she is today, she dated 24-year-old Indie artist Johnny Utah (who also goes by JAWNY).
Regarding the breakup, Doja Cat took to Instagram Live and told her fans "Everything is ok," she said in the video.
"I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is okay. We have been cool. Nothing weird going on."
" No drama, or weird s--t going on. S--t just didn't work out."
The pair allegedly 2019, and they discussed how they first began talking in an Instagram live that was posted on Reddit once it had expired.
Johnny said that Doja first noticed him through his music on YouTube."I found his music video for 'Honeypie' and I didn't like the song".
She continued "But I liked the way you moved," Doja said.
"I don't know. It was your pants. I was like 'oh, I like your pants. I went to his YouTube video and [then] commented on his Instagram and I was like, 'I love you baby.'"
What is Doja Cat's net worth?
According to WealthyPersons, in 2020, Doja Cat's net worth is a whopping $600 Thousand.
Неr nеt wоrth wіll іnсrеаѕе wіth tіme and especially now that her most recently single 'Say So' is the top of the charts.
Dоја іѕ еаrnіng а whopping аmоunt оf mоnеу. Тhе "Bottom B*tch" rapper hаѕ over 6.7 mіllіоn fоllоwеrѕ оn Іnѕtаgrаm аnd 1.5M оn Тwіttеr. Т
hе rарреr hеаdlіnеd ѕеvеrаl tоurѕ lіkе Рutt! Тоur, Аmаlа Ѕрrіng Тоur, аnd Аmаlа Fаll Тоur.
What are Doja Cat's top songs?
Doja Cat was known for being a social media sensation, as her TikTok clips went viral.
However, the star stunned fans when she dropped her debut album Amala, back in 2018, where she showed her versality as a rapper.
The deluxe repackage to her 'Amala' album was released in 2019, which included the singles "Tia Tamera" featuring Rico Nasty and "Juicy" featuring Tyga.
Doja's second studio album Hot Pink (2019) reached number 9 on the US Billboard 200.
It spawned the single "Say So", which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The star also called on Nicki Minaj for the remix. The pair both celebrated their first No.1.
What are the 'Say So' remix lyrics?
[Intro: Nicki Minaj]
Yeah, you know it
Mmm, this the remix
Doja, rrr
[Chorus: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Uh)
[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]
Every time I take a break, the game be so boring
Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauren
Spittin' like Weezy, Foxy, plus Lauryn
Ball like the Rams, see, now that's Gordon
They don't understand the bag talk, I'm foreign
When they think they top the queen, they start fallin'
Word to my ass-shots, I'm so cheeky
Got 'em tryna palm my ass like young Keke
Yes, I'm ghetto, word to Geppetto
Plus I'm little, where's my stiletto?
Tell Mike Jordan send me my Retros
Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero
Ain't talkin' medicine, but I made him more a fiend
Ever since I put the cookie on quarantine
He know this thing A1 like a felony
All he gotta do is say the word like a spelling bee
[Chorus: Doja Cat]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Yeah)
[Verse 2: Doja Cat]
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)
He ain't ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)
He ain't ever even been impressed like this
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Like it, love it, need it, bad
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Boy, stop playing, grab my ass
Why you actin' like you shy? (Hot)
Shut it, save it, keep it pushin'
Why you beating 'round the bush?
Knowin' you want all this woman
Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)
All of them bitches hating I have you with me
All of my niggas sayin' you mad committed
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
All of the body-ody, the ass and titties
[Chorus: Doja Cat]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
[Post-Chorus: Nicki Minaj]
Yeah, you know it
Yeah, you know it
Yeah, you know it
Yeah, you know it
[Outro: Nicki Minaj]
You coulda said so
Boy, you shoulda said so
Say so, say so
I got dressed just to sit in the house
People with the least always doin' the most
I'm countin' money while he suckin' my toes
Real nasty with them balls, all net, yeah, I'm gross
Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake?
With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate
That real ass ain't keep your nigga home
Now you lookin' silly, that's word to silicone