Blac Chyna's racy appearance on the Oscars 2020 red carpet leaves social media confused

Blac Chyna made a surprising appearance on the 2020 Oscars red carpet. Picture: Getty

The Internet couldn't figure out how Chyna managed to bag an invite to the prestigious awards ceremony.

Blac Chyna made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars last night (9 Feb) and the Internet is pretty confused.

The reality TV star, 31, arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony in a black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, displaying her huge leg tattoo.

Blac Chyna left fans confused after attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland last night (9 Feb 2020). Picture: Getty

Chyna, who was one of the first attendees to arrive and walk the red carpet, wasn't listed as a presenter, nor was she a nominee, so people on social media had a lot of questions regarding her presence at the Oscars.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the Oscars?" questioned one user. "Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women?" posed another.

"Ok, but how did Blac Chyna get invited to the Oscars? Cut the cameras deadass," said another. "Blac Chyna showed up to the Oscars just to get roasted. B**ch look like a genetically modified prehistoric over the top lil Kim," said another.

How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?! pic.twitter.com/zKJOtruUN8 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 9, 2020

Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women? pic.twitter.com/n9eOmZYXJ7 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 9, 2020

Blac Chyna when they ask to see her invite to the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VkOLhJPDx8 — Trab (@mile12hurts) February 10, 2020

Blac Chyna’s role in Embezzle was my favorite performance this year — Mina (@KaminaBlue) February 9, 2020

Blac Chyna at the Oscars and I’m not pic.twitter.com/w87Cq3QZ3Y — 19. (@albertoutspoken) February 9, 2020

Blac Chyna stealing a Oscar after not being nominated. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/algoBdL5Fp — Mamba Out 🙏🏾💔💜💛💜💛 (@shanice_kee) February 9, 2020

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is yet to comment on her shock first appearance at the Academy Awards, o one of the most highly-anticipated nights in the film calendar.

The evening saw Brad Pitt win his first Academy Award; he won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', while South Korean film 'Parasite' made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in 'Judy', while Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for lead role in 'Joker'.