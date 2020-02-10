Blac Chyna's racy appearance on the Oscars 2020 red carpet leaves social media confused

10 February 2020, 10:29

Blac Chyna made a surprising appearance on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.
Blac Chyna made a surprising appearance on the 2020 Oscars red carpet. Picture: Getty

The Internet couldn't figure out how Chyna managed to bag an invite to the prestigious awards ceremony.

Blac Chyna made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars last night (9 Feb) and the Internet is pretty confused.

Blac Chyna claps back at Rob Kardashian's "dangerous" drug claims

The reality TV star, 31, arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony in a black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, displaying her huge leg tattoo.

Blac Chyna left fans confused after attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland last night (9 Feb 2020).
Blac Chyna left fans confused after attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland last night (9 Feb 2020). Picture: Getty

Chyna, who was one of the first attendees to arrive and walk the red carpet, wasn't listed as a presenter, nor was she a nominee, so people on social media had a lot of questions regarding her presence at the Oscars.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the Oscars?" questioned one user. "Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women?" posed another.

"Ok, but how did Blac Chyna get invited to the Oscars? Cut the cameras deadass," said another. "Blac Chyna showed up to the Oscars just to get roasted. B**ch look like a genetically modified prehistoric over the top lil Kim," said another.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is yet to comment on her shock first appearance at the Academy Awards, o one of the most highly-anticipated nights in the film calendar.

The evening saw Brad Pitt win his first Academy Award; he won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', while South Korean film 'Parasite' made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in 'Judy', while Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for lead role in 'Joker'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Blac Chyna News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jennifer Lopez responds to critics who claims her Super Bowl performance was "too sexy"

Jennifer Lopez claps back at claims her Super Bowl performance with Shakira was "too sexy"
Amber Rose gets roasted for her new forehead tattoos

Amber Rose roasted for getting tattoos of her son's names ‘Bash’ & ’Slash’ on her forehead
R Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has claimed that she has footage of him coercing her to lie about alleged abuse

R Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary claims she has video of singer “coercing” lie about alleged abuse

R Kelly

Nicki Minaj uses the "hack excuse" after regretting her Twitter beef with ex Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj jokingly claims she was “hacked” during Meek Mill Twitter beef

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Sean Paul age, net worth, songs, nationality, wife, family and more.

How old is Sean Paul, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?
Machine Gun Kelly & Demi Lovato are reportedly dating

Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato spark dating rumours after being spotted on cosy night out
Vaness Bryant shares daughter Gianna's school tribute videos

Vanessa Bryant shares emotional tribute video from daughter Gianna's school
Tupac fans were left unimpressed with Trippie Redd's photoshopped picture.

Tupac fans slam "disrespectful" Trippie Redd for photoshopping himself into photo with the late rapper

Tupac

Post Malone shows off his new bloody buzzsaw face tattoo.

Post Malone shocks fans with new blood-dripping buzzsaw face tattoo