Blac Chyna slams Kylie Jenner for taking Dream on the helicopter Kobe Bryant was killed in

Blac Chyn a hits out at Kylie Jenner over Kobe Bryant comments. Picture: Getty/PA

Kylie Jenner reportedly arranged for Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian to fly on the same helicopter involved in the tragic crash recently.

After Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a tribute to the basketball star and all the crash victims.

After claiming that she had previously flown with the helicopter pilot involved in the crash, Kylie was slammed for "making it all about her" by people on social media and now Blac Chyna has hit out at Kylie after claiming she'd taken daughter Dream up in the same helicopter without her permission.

Three-year-old Dream Kardashian's father is Kylie's brother Robert Kardashian and via a statement from her lawyer, Blac Chyna has claimed ahe was unaware of the helicopter trip, leading to "distress".

Blac Chyna's lawyer said, "Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash."

"What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission."

The statement went on to say, "No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”

Tributes to Kobe Bryant have flooded social media, with rappers such as Drake, The Game and Snoop Dogg al sharing messages with the world following the tragic loss of one of basketball's greatest ever players.

