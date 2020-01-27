Drake, Chris Brown, The Game & more pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

27 January 2020, 10:31 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 14:01

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter GiGi and three others.

In news that shocked the world, Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, alongside his 13-year-old daughter GiGi, who was an aspiring basketball player herself.

The shock news hit the basketball world hard but affected many more outside of it too, such was the impact of Kobe's talent and personality over the years. Tributes quickly flooded in following the news of his death as people shared their thoughts with his family and wife Vanessa.

Music stars including Drake, Chris Brown and Kanye West all paid tribute to the former LA Lakers star on social media, with Kanye writing, 'Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave'.

Former U.S President Barack Obama also shared a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant on Twitter, writing, 'Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.'

Drake's message in response to the tragic news was equally hard-hitting as the rapper simply wrote, 'It can't be' alongside a picture of Kobe.

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

DEVASTATED!! RIP❤️KING

At the Spurs vs Raptors game, which was played shortly after the news of Kobe's death was confirmed, NBA players from both sides paid tribute to the basketball great by letting the shot clock run out to Kobe's number 24 at the start of the game.

